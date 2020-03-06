Fox Sports Southwest and Texas Rangers continue University Days partnership for seventh season

Arlington, TX – The Texas Rangers and FOX Sports Southwest are partnering to bring Texas Rangers University Days to Globe Life Field. For the seventh season, the discounted ticket promotion gives selected universities in FSSW’s coverage territory the opportunity for fans, students and alumni to attend a special themed “game

For the seventh season, the discounted ticket promotion gives selected universities in FSSW’s coverage territory the opportunity for fans, students and alumni to attend a special themed “game day” at a Rangers game, designated and promoted by the Rangers and FOX Sports Southwest.

Baylor, University of Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, University of Texas and UT-Arlington will participate in 2019. The first University Day is set for Texas Tech, May 14 against the Boston Red Sox.

Starting today, fans can purchase tickets at texasrangers.com/udays. All fans who purchase a ticket through this designated link will receive a limited edition bucket hat, a special new design for the upcoming season (limited quantities available, sample attached).

“We look forward to bringing the successful University Days campaign to Globe Life Field. For the seventh season, Rangers fans will be able to celebrate their school spirit at a Texas Rangers game,” FOX Sports Southwest Senior Vice President/General Manager Steve Simpson said.

The promotion includes reduced ticket prices, a limited edition Texas Rangers bucket hat in the school’s colors and featuring the school’s logo for fans that purchase the special tickets (limited quantities available), on-field pregame participation by the school’s coaches, players or noted alumni, and recognition of the university on FOX Sports Southwest’s live broadcast.

“University Days will be another exciting addition to the Inaugural Season at Globe Life Field. We look forward to once again partner with our television rightsholder FOX Sports Southwest to bring the University Days program to Rangers fans.” Rangers Executive Vice President for Communications John Blake said.

Fans must have a specially marked ticket to be eligible. Tickets must be purchased through www.texasrangers.com/udays to receive the bucket hat.

2020 Texas Rangers University Days Schedule

• Texas Tech: May 14 vs. Boston Red Sox

• Texas A&M: June 13 vs. Cleveland

• Oklahoma: July 21 vs. Houston

• Baylor: July 24 vs. Los Angeles Angels

• Oklahoma State: July 26 vs. Los Angeles Angels

• University of Texas: August 8 vs. Detroit

• TCU: August 12 vs. Philadelphia

• UT-Arlington: September 24 vs. Oakland