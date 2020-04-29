FOX Sports Wisconsin, Newsradio 620 WTMJ continue classic game broadcasts in May

MILWAUKEE – FOX Sports Wisconsin and Newsradio 620 WTMJ are continuing to bring Brewers baseball to fans next month, today announcing 10 classic game broadcasts that will be re-aired through May 16. The schedule begins with the 1975 All-Star Game at County Stadium, featuring appearances by Brewers All-Stars Hank Aaron

The schedule begins with the 1975 All-Star Game at County Stadium, featuring appearances by Brewers All-Stars Hank Aaron and George Scott, on FOX Sports Wisconsin this Friday, May 2 at 7 p.m. CT. In total, the network has announced eight classic game broadcasts for May, listed below.

Monday, May 4 (7 p.m. CT): Ben Sheets strikes out 18 Atlanta Braves at Miller Park (from May 16, 2004)

Wednesday, May 6 (7 p.m. CT): CC Sabathia throws a one-hit shutout in Pittsburgh (from Aug. 31, 2008)

Friday, May 8 (7 p.m. CT): Brewers clinch Wild Card spot in regular-season finale (from Sept. 28, 2008)

Sunday, May 10 (6 p.m. CT): Prince Fielder, Rickie Weeks each hit their first ML homers (from June 25, 2005)

Tuesday, May 12 (7 p.m. CT): Game 5 of the 2011 National League Division Series (from Oct. 7, 2011)

Thursday, May 14 (7 p.m. CT): Brewers win AL East on final day of regular season (from Oct. 3, 1982)

Saturday, May 16 (7 p.m. CT): Brewers clinch playoff berth in St. Louis (from Sept. 26, 2018)

FOX Sports Wisconsin will also air the third edition of “Unscripted” at 6:30 p.m. CT this Monday, May 4. The half-hour Zoom-style show will be highlighted by Brian Anderson’s interview with CC Sabathia. A schedule of re-broadcasts that will be shown on FOX Sports Wisconsin is available here.

Newsradio 620 WTMJ has announced two classic game broadcasts, including Bill Hall’s memorable walk-off home run against the New York Mets on Mother’s Day in 2006 on Wednesday, May 6 and Mike Moustakas’ walk-off hit in Game 1 of the 2018 NLDS against the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday, May 13. Both broadcasts will air at 6 p.m. CT.

In addition, five games will re-air on brewers.com and the Brewers’ Facebook page, highlighted by a Mother’s Day marathon featuring some of the Crew’s most unforgettable moments on the holiday. The schedule is listed below.

Tuesday, May 5 (7 p.m. CT): Juan Nieves’ no-hitter in Baltimore (from April 15, 1987)

Sunday, May 10: Mother’s Day marathon featuring three games broadcast consecutively all day:

Bill Hall hits walk-off home run in the 10th inning against the New York Mets (from May 14, 2006)

Manny Piña hits game-winning, eighth-inning home run against the Mets (from May 14, 2017)

Freddy Peralta sets team record with 13 strikeouts in his debut in Colorado (from May 13, 2018)

Tuesday, May 12 (noon CT): Ryan Braun helps Brewers clinch first NL Central title (from Sept. 23, 2011)