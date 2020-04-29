FOX Sports Wisconsin, Newsradio 620 WTMJ continue classic game broadcasts in May
MILWAUKEE – FOX Sports Wisconsin and Newsradio 620 WTMJ are continuing to bring Brewers baseball to fans next month, today announcing 10 classic game broadcasts that will be re-aired through May 16. The schedule begins with the 1975 All-Star Game at County Stadium, featuring appearances by Brewers All-Stars Hank Aaron
The schedule begins with the 1975 All-Star Game at County Stadium, featuring appearances by Brewers All-Stars Hank Aaron and George Scott, on FOX Sports Wisconsin this Friday, May 2 at 7 p.m. CT. In total, the network has announced eight classic game broadcasts for May, listed below.
- Monday, May 4 (7 p.m. CT): Ben Sheets strikes out 18 Atlanta Braves at Miller Park (from May 16, 2004)
- Wednesday, May 6 (7 p.m. CT): CC Sabathia throws a one-hit shutout in Pittsburgh (from Aug. 31, 2008)
- Friday, May 8 (7 p.m. CT): Brewers clinch Wild Card spot in regular-season finale (from Sept. 28, 2008)
- Sunday, May 10 (6 p.m. CT): Prince Fielder, Rickie Weeks each hit their first ML homers (from June 25, 2005)
- Tuesday, May 12 (7 p.m. CT): Game 5 of the 2011 National League Division Series (from Oct. 7, 2011)
- Thursday, May 14 (7 p.m. CT): Brewers win AL East on final day of regular season (from Oct. 3, 1982)
- Saturday, May 16 (7 p.m. CT): Brewers clinch playoff berth in St. Louis (from Sept. 26, 2018)
FOX Sports Wisconsin will also air the third edition of “Unscripted” at 6:30 p.m. CT this Monday, May 4. The half-hour Zoom-style show will be highlighted by Brian Anderson’s interview with CC Sabathia. A schedule of re-broadcasts that will be shown on FOX Sports Wisconsin is available here.
Newsradio 620 WTMJ has announced two classic game broadcasts, including Bill Hall’s memorable walk-off home run against the New York Mets on Mother’s Day in 2006 on Wednesday, May 6 and Mike Moustakas’ walk-off hit in Game 1 of the 2018 NLDS against the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday, May 13. Both broadcasts will air at 6 p.m. CT.
In addition, five games will re-air on brewers.com and the Brewers’ Facebook page, highlighted by a Mother’s Day marathon featuring some of the Crew’s most unforgettable moments on the holiday. The schedule is listed below.
- Tuesday, May 5 (7 p.m. CT): Juan Nieves’ no-hitter in Baltimore (from April 15, 1987)
- Sunday, May 10: Mother’s Day marathon featuring three games broadcast consecutively all day:
- Bill Hall hits walk-off home run in the 10th inning against the New York Mets (from May 14, 2006)
- Manny Piña hits game-winning, eighth-inning home run against the Mets (from May 14, 2017)
- Freddy Peralta sets team record with 13 strikeouts in his debut in Colorado (from May 13, 2018)
- Tuesday, May 12 (noon CT): Ryan Braun helps Brewers clinch first NL Central title (from Sept. 23, 2011)