Freddy Peralta agrees to multi-year contract

PHOENIX - The Milwaukee Brewers have signed right-handed pitcher Freddy Peralta to a five-year contract through 2024 with club options for 2025 and 2026. The announcement was made by President of Baseball Operations and General Manager David Stearns. “We are happy to announce that we have reached a multi-year extension

PHOENIX - The Milwaukee Brewers have signed right-handed pitcher Freddy Peralta to a five-year contract through 2024 with club options for 2025 and 2026. The announcement was made by President of Baseball Operations and General Manager David Stearns.

“We are happy to announce that we have reached a multi-year extension with Freddy that can keep him in a Brewers uniform for the better part of this decade,” said Stearns. “During the initial stages of his career, Freddy has demonstrated numerous qualities that we believe will make him a quality Major League pitcher for years to come. His talent combined with his intellect and work ethic give him a great base from which to build.”

Peralta, 23, was acquired from Seattle on Dec. 9, 2015 as part of a four-player trade in which first baseman Adam Lind was sent to the Mariners. He has gone 13-7 with a 4.79 ERA in 55 games (22 starts) in his Major League career, all with Milwaukee (2018-19), while holding opponents to a .221 batting average with 211 strikeouts in just 163.1 innings pitched.

Peralta went 6-4 with a 4.25 ERA in 16 games (14 starts) during his first big-league season in 2018. He followed that campaign by going 7-3 with a 5.29 ERA and 1 save in 39 games (8 starts) last season. Peralta has gone 8-6 with a 5.27 ERA in his career as a starter (109.1ip, 137k) and 5-1 with a 3.83 ERA as a reliever (54ip, 74k).

Born on June 4, 1996 in the Dominican Republic, Peralta was originally signed by Seattle as a non-drafted free agent on April 18, 2013.