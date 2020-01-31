Free bobblehead with admission to the Reds HOF in February

The Reds Hall of Fame and Museum presented by Dinsmore will offer a free bobblehead every day in February to guests that purchase a regular-priced museum admission, while supplies last. Each week beginning on Saturday, the Hall of Fame will feature a select bobblehead from a previous collectible bobblehead series.

The Reds Hall of Fame and Museum presented by Dinsmore will offer a free bobblehead every day in February to guests that purchase a regular-priced museum admission, while supplies last.

Each week beginning on Saturday, the Hall of Fame will feature a select bobblehead from a previous collectible bobblehead series.

The scheduled bobbleheads for February are:

February 1-7: Ernie Lombardi

February 8-14: Harry Wright

February 15-21: Leo Cardenas

February 22-29: Mr. Redlegs Vintage Bobblehead

Limit one bobblehead per person per day. The bobblehead must be picked up in-person with the purchase of each admission.

Admission to the Reds Hall of Fame and Museum is $12 for adults and $8 for students/seniors.

Children 12 and under are free, courtesy of the H.C.S. Foundation and active military/veterans are free, courtesy of the Sargent Family Foundation.

Children and military can receive the free bobblehead with a discounted $5 admission.

About the Reds Hall of Fame & Museum presented by Dinsmore

Driven by a mission to celebrate greatness, preserve history and provide inspiration, the Reds Hall of Fame & Museum at Great American Ball Park is the place where the story of Reds baseball comes alive each day. The newly renovated Museum features 16,000 square feet of historical, interactive and educational exhibits, highlighting the rich and storied tradition of the Reds for fans of all ages. Since its inception, 89 players, managers and executives have been honored with induction. Plan your visit at www.RedsMuseum.org.