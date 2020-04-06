FOX Sports Southwest broadcast schedule of Texas Rangers games, April 6-12

Arlington, Texas—FOX Sports Southwest today announced its Texas Rangers programming for April 6-12. Games to be broadcast this week will include the Rangers’ A.L. West Division title clinchers from 2015 and 2016. In addition, 105.3 The FAN and the Rangers announced a package of radio games that will be carried

Arlington, Texas—FOX Sports Southwest today announced its Texas Rangers programming for April 6-12. Games to be broadcast this week will include the Rangers’ A.L. West Division title clinchers from 2015 and 2016.

In addition, 105.3 The FAN and the Rangers announced a package of radio games that will be carried each Saturday night from 6:00-9:00 p.m. beginning April 11. This week’s Texas Rangers Classic Game of the Week presented by Dallas Truck World will feature the broadcast of July 30, 2017, when Adrian Beltre recorded his 3,000th career hit against the Baltimore Orioles at Globe Life Park in Arlington.

The broadcast will be carried on 105.3 The FAN and select stations on the Rangers Radio Network. It will be preceded on 105.3 The FAN by the weekly Rangers Hot Stove program from 5:00-6:00 p.m.

The FSSW Texas Rangers programming schedule for April 6-12 (all programming to be carried on FSSW):

Wednesday, April 8—FSSW will do a full day of Rangers programming:

2:00 p.m.—Encore broadcast of June 5, 2019 vs. Baltimore (Rangers won, 2-1, 12 inn.)

6:00 p.m.—Pudge Catching Greatness (2017)

6:30 p.m.—Ivan Rodriguez Number Retirement Ceremony on August 12, 2017

7:00 p.m.—Rangers Classic Games—October 4, 2015 vs. Los Angeles Angels (A.L. West Division title clincher/won, 9-2)

9:30 p.m.—Pudge Catching Greatness (2017)

10:00 p.m.—Encore broadcast of June 5, 2019 vs. Baltimore (Rangers won, 2-1, 12 inn.)

Thursday, April 9

1:00 p.m.-- Rangers Classic Game—October 4, 2015 vs. Los Angeles Angels (A.L. West Division title clincher/won, 9-2)

Saturday, April 11

7:00/9:00 p.m.-- Rangers Classic Game—September 23, 2016 at Oakland A’s (A.L. West Division title clincher/won, 3-0)

Sunday, April 12

1:00 p.m.-- Rangers Classic Game—August 22, 2007 (Game 1) at Baltimore Orioles (Rangers won. 30-3)

Followed by-- Rangers Classic Game—September 23, 2016 at Oakland A’s (A.L. West Division title clincher/won, 3-0)

Games will also be streamed on FOX Sports GO on FOXSportsGO.com or the FOX Sports GO app.

The schedule of Rangers television and radio programming will be updated each week.