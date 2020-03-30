FOX Sports Southwest broadcast schedule of Texas Rangers encore games, March 31-April 5

Arlington, Texas -- FOX Sports Southwest has announced its programming schedule of Texas Rangers Encore Games from the 2019 season for March 31-April 5. The FSSW Encore Game schedule for March 31-April 5 (all games to be carried on FSSW): Tuesday, March 31, 3:00/7:00 p.m. CT—August 31, 2019 vs. Seattle

Wednesday, April 1, 5:00 p.m. CT—May 8, 2019 at Pittsburgh Pirates (Rangers win, 9-6)

Thursday, April 2, 5:30/11:30 p.m. CT—May 29, 2019 at Seattle Mariners (Rangers win, 8-7)

Friday, April 3, 4:30 p.m. CT—June 10, 2019 at Boston Red Sox (Rangers win, 4-3, 11 inn.)

Sunday, April 5, 1:00 p.m. CT—August 21, 2019 vs. Los Angeles Angels (Rangers win, 8-7)

The schedule of Rangers Encore Games will be updated each week. Games will also be streamed on FOX Sports GO on FOXSportsGO.com or the FOX Sports GO app.