Full roster announced for eighth annual Tribe Fest on Feb. 1

Cleveland, OH — Tribe Fest 2020 will be held Saturday, February 1 at the Cleveland Convention Center downtown. A total of 32 players from the Cleveland Indians organization will attend this year’s event, as well as two coaches and four Indians alumni.

The entire Tribe Fest 2020 roster can be found below (subject to change):

Players

Greg Allen

Logan Allen

Christian Arroyo

Jake Bauers

Shane Bieber

Bobby Bradley

Carlos Carrasco

Yu Chang

Aaron Civale

Mike Clevinger

Delino DeShields

Mike Freeman

Brad Hand

Daniel Johnson

James Karinchak

Sandy León

Francisco Lindor

Jordan Luplow

Triston McKenzie

Oscar Mercado

Tyler Naquin

Oliver Pérez

Roberto Pérez

Zach Plesac

Adam Plutko

José Ramírez

Franmil Reyes

Jefry Rodriguez

Andrew Velazquez

Nick Wittgren

Hunter Wood

Bradley Zimmer

Coaching Staff

Terry Francona

Carl Willis

Alumni

Brian Anderson

Len Barker

Joe Charboneau

Mike Jackson

The Tribe Fest schedule includes:

8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: Season Ticket Holder-exclusive event

Season Ticket Holder-exclusive event $5 general admission ticket (benefits Cleveland Indians Charities)

Fans can guarantee player or alumni autographs by bundling autograph session tickets with general admission purchase (limit 4 per session)

1:30-7:30 p.m.: General public event

General public event $10 general admission ticket

Fans can guarantee player or alumni autographs by bundling autograph session tickets with general admission purchase (limit 4 per session)

More details are available at Indians.com/TribeFest.

Don’t miss your opportunity for priority access to Tribe Fest, Opening Day and more. Visit Indians.com/SeasonTickets today to become a 2020 Season Ticket Holder.