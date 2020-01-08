Full roster announced for eighth annual Tribe Fest on Feb. 1
Cleveland, OH — Tribe Fest 2020 will be held Saturday, February 1 at the Cleveland Convention Center downtown. A total of 32 players from the Cleveland Indians organization will attend this year’s event, as well as two coaches and four Indians alumni. The entire Tribe Fest 2020 roster can be
Cleveland, OH — Tribe Fest 2020 will be held Saturday, February 1 at the Cleveland Convention Center downtown. A total of 32 players from the Cleveland Indians organization will attend this year’s event, as well as two coaches and four Indians alumni.
The entire Tribe Fest 2020 roster can be found below (subject to change):
Players
- Greg Allen
- Logan Allen
- Christian Arroyo
- Jake Bauers
- Shane Bieber
- Bobby Bradley
- Carlos Carrasco
- Yu Chang
- Aaron Civale
- Mike Clevinger
- Delino DeShields
- Mike Freeman
- Brad Hand
- Daniel Johnson
- James Karinchak
- Sandy León
- Francisco Lindor
- Jordan Luplow
- Triston McKenzie
- Oscar Mercado
- Tyler Naquin
- Oliver Pérez
- Roberto Pérez
- Zach Plesac
- Adam Plutko
- José Ramírez
- Franmil Reyes
- Jefry Rodriguez
- Andrew Velazquez
- Nick Wittgren
- Hunter Wood
- Bradley Zimmer
Coaching Staff
- Terry Francona
- Carl Willis
Alumni
- Brian Anderson
- Len Barker
- Joe Charboneau
- Mike Jackson
The Tribe Fest schedule includes:
- 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: Season Ticket Holder-exclusive event
- $5 general admission ticket (benefits Cleveland Indians Charities)
- Fans can guarantee player or alumni autographs by bundling autograph session tickets with general admission purchase (limit 4 per session)
- 1:30-7:30 p.m.: General public event
- $10 general admission ticket
- Fans can guarantee player or alumni autographs by bundling autograph session tickets with general admission purchase (limit 4 per session)
More details are available at Indians.com/TribeFest.
Don’t miss your opportunity for priority access to Tribe Fest, Opening Day and more. Visit Indians.com/SeasonTickets today to become a 2020 Season Ticket Holder.