Giants acquire infielders Zack Cozart and Will Wilson from Angels in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — The San Francisco Giants announced today that they have acquired infielders Zack Cozart and Will Wilson from the Los Angeles Angels in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations. Cozart, 34, missed most of the 2019 season due to left shoulder inflammation,

Cozart, 34, missed most of the 2019 season due to left shoulder inflammation, appearing in a total of just 38 games with the Angels.

The nine-year big league veteran owns a career batting average of .247 with 87 home runs and 305 RBI in 839 games with Cincinnati (2011-17) and Los Angeles (2018-19), logging most of his time at shortstop (741 games), but also appearing in 66 games at third base and 17 at second.

Wilson, 21, was the Angels’ first round draft selection (15th overall) in this year’s MLB Draft from North Carolina State and ranked as Los Angeles’ fourth-best prospect according to MLB Pipeline. He spent his first professional season with the Angels’ rookie-league affiliate in Orem, Utah and hit .275 with 18 extra-base hits and 18 RBI in 46 games.

The Kings Mountain, N.C. native led the Wolfpack in batting average (.335), doubles (20), home runs (16) and slugging percentage (.661) while also drawing 33 walks in 258 plate appearances in 2019. He was one of five finalists for the Brooks Wallace Award, given to the best college shortstop and became the second Wolfpack shortstop to get selected in the first round, following 2014 draftee Trea Turner.