Giants announce promotions and special events for 2020 season 

Single game tickets for the 2020 season, including Opening Day, will go on public sale Saturday, Feb. 8. Beginning at 8:00 a.m. PT, game tickets in all categories can be purchased online at sfgiants.com/tickets or in person at the Giants Box Office at Oracle and all Giants Dugout Store locations (except Oracle Park). For a complete listing of stores and hours, visit sfgiants.com/dugoutstores. Prior to the public on-sale, there are exclusive opportunities for Giants Season Ticket Members to begin to purchase tickets on Tuesday, Feb. 4 and Visa® Cardholders on Thursday and Friday, Feb. 6 & 7.

Promotions and Giveaways for 2020 feature: • Opening Day Calendar presented by Oracle (Apr. 3) • Giants Youth Cap presented by Dignity Health (Apr. 5) • Mike Yastrzemski Bobblehead presented by Bank of America (Apr. 6) • Hooded Long Sleeve T-Shirt presented by Visit Central Oregon (Apr. 22) • Fireworks Night (Apr. 24) • Giants Youth Batting Gloves presented by Dignity Health (Apr. 26) • Lou Seal “Flipper” Hat (May 9) • Mother’s Day Sun Hat presented by Ghirardelli (May 10) • Salute to the Military Day Giants T-Shirt presented by Blue Shield of California (May 16) • Giants Youth Jersey presented by Dignity Health (May 17) • “Buster Hugs” Neck Pillow (May 30) • Barry Bonds 756 Bobblehead presented by Chevron (May 31) • SF Pride Night T-Shirt (June 12) • “Perfect Cain” Bobblehead Card (June 13) • MLB Network Grocery Tote (June 14) • Drown Show Night (June 26) • 100th Anniversary Negro Leagues Hat (June 27) • Will Clark #22 Hat presented by Dignity Health (July 11) • Giants Retired Numbers Coaster Set (July 12) • Johnny Cueto Gnome presented by Xfinity (July 25) • Giants Baseball Card Set presented by Topps (July 30) • 2010 World Series Team Baseball Tee presented by Xfinity (Aug. 15) • 2010 Championship Replica Ring presented by Bank of America (Aug. 16) • STAR WARS® Day Yoda Hat (Aug. 29) • Buster Posey Funko POP! (Aug. 30) • Alaska Airlines 2-for-1 Flight Voucher (Sept. 12) • Fan Appreciation Day (Sept. 27) [Visit sfgiants.com/promotions.]

During the 2020 season, the Giants will retire Will Clark’s No. 22 on Saturday, July 11 with a special pregame ceremony to honor the legendary Giants first baseman and on Sunday, Aug. 16 they will mark the 10th anniversary of the Giants first-ever World Series Championship in San Francisco with a team reunion.

On Friday, Sept. 25, the Giants will bestow the highly regarded Willie Mac Award on the most inspirational player on the 2020 team, as voted upon by Giants players, coaches, training staff and fans.

The Giants also released their 2020 Special Events Schedule (additional special events will continue to be announced). All special events require the purchase of a special event ticket. Special events include three Youth and Little League Days on Apr. 5, 26 and May 17. The Giants will celebrate the great diversity of our community with our annual Heritage Events with • Chinese Heritage (Apr. 8) • Greek Heritage (Apr. 21) • Mexican Heritage (May 8) • Native American Heritage (June 1) • Japanese Heritage (June 2) • Filipino Heritage (June 10) • Portuguese Heritage (June 23) • African American Heritage (June 27) • Dominican Day (July 8) • Jewish Heritage (Aug. 25) • Italian Heritage (Aug. 26) • Polynesian Heritage (Sept. 8) • Irish Heritage (Sept. 10). College Nights return with University of San Francisco (Apr. 6) • San Francisco State University (Apr. 7) • Saint Mary’s College (Apr. 8) • Santa Clara University (Apr. 22) • UC Davis (Apr. 24) • Stanford & Cal “Big Game” (Apr. 25) • San Jose State University (Sept. 11) • Sacramento State (Sept. 23). Other popular special events include: • Educator Appreciation Night (Apr. 27)• Pixar Night (May 29) • Peanuts® Night (June 3) • Girl Scouts/Girls Day (June 14) • Firefighter Appreciation Night (June 24) • Dog Days presented by Zynga (July 26) • Bruce Lee Tribute Night (July 27) • Law Enforcement Appreciation (July 28) • MARVEL Night (July 29) • HELLO KITTY® Night (Aug. 14) • Autism Awareness Night (Aug. 28) • STAR WARS® Day (Aug. 29) • Pediatric Cancer Awareness Day (Aug. 30) • Oktoberfest (Sept. 23) • STAR TREK® Night (Sept. 24). A few new and notable events include: • Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Night (Apr. 28) • Wonder Woman Night (June 9) • Team Up for Tahoe (June 13) • Until There’s A Cure presented by Gilead (July 7) • Stranger Things Night (July 24) • Jerry Garcia Tribute Night (Aug. 11) • Friends Night (Aug. 24). Visit sfgiants.com/specialevents.]

Spring Training tickets are currently on sale for all 16 of the 2020 Cactus League games at Scottsdale Stadium, which begin on Feb. 22 and end on Mar. 21. [Please visit sfgiants.com/spring for the complete 2020 Spring Training Schedule.] The Giants will play an exhibition game against their Triple-A affiliate, the Sacramento River Cats, in Sacramento on Mar. 22 and a game at Oracle Park against the Oakland Athletics on Mar. 24 before opening the 2020 regular season on the road against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Mar. 26.

With the Giants dynamic pricing structure, fans are encouraged to purchase their tickets early to secure the best prices. For more information go to sfgiants.com or call (415) 972-2298.