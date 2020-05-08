Giants Community Fund announces launch of Junior Giants at Home, a four-week virtual season featuring involvement from San Francisco Giants coaching staff

To keep youth connected and active in times of isolation during COVID-19, the Giants Community Fund has announced the launch of Junior Giants at Home, presented by Bank of America. Starting the week of May 11, the four-week virtual season will provide youth, ages 5-18, the opportunity to connect with

To keep youth connected and active in times of isolation during COVID-19, the Giants Community Fund has announced the launch of Junior Giants at Home, presented by Bank of America. Starting the week of May 11, the four-week virtual season will provide youth, ages 5-18, the opportunity to connect with other local players through live, team-based practices led by the Fund’s team of AmeriCorps Ambassadors and the San Francisco Giants coaching staff.

Junior Giants at Home was developed to continue the mission of the annual program hosted each summer, and aims to utilize baseball and softball as a way to introduce important lessons in education, health, bullying prevention and character development. Age-specific sessions will be scheduled twice a week for 25-30 minutes and will include indoor-friendly warmups, exercises and instructional training videos created by San Francisco Giants Manager Gabe Kapler and his coaching staff.

“Baseball and softball have had a profound impact on the lives of our coaching staff, which is why we’re excited to partner with the Junior Giants and bring the values these leagues embody indoors while we can’t be with our teammates,” said Kapler. “We wish every Junior Giants player a happy and healthy season and look forward to seeing everyone return to play soon.”

“Now more than ever, we believe there is a need for positive programming for our kids and families as we navigate the new normal of daily life,” said Nicole Catchatoorian, Senior Manager of Junior Giants. “Through the four-week program, our hope is to bring the excitement and sense of community each Junior Giants player experiences on the field, into the comfort of their own homes.”

Families can sign up to participate by visiting jrgiantsathome.org. Registration will be accepted on a rolling basis. All youth are welcome to sign up, even if they have not previously participated in Junior Giants.

To learn more about Junior Giants and the Giants Community Fund, visit http://www.jrgiants.org and follow us on Facebook: Giants Community Fund, Twitter: @giantscommunity, Instagram: @giantscommunityfund and LinkedIn: Giants Community Fund.

About the Junior Giants

Junior Giants, the flagship program of the Giants Community Fund, is a free, noncompetitive baseball and softball program for boys and girls, ages 5-18 years old, in underserved communities. Nearly 24,000 youth in 370 cities throughout Northern and Central California, Western Nevada and Southern Oregon will participate annually. Beyond introducing the fundamentals of the game, Junior Giants provides opportunities for children to learn the meaning of leadership, teamwork, confidence and integrity, as well as the importance of education, health and bullying prevention.

About the Giants Community Fund

The Giants Community Fund, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, collaborates with the San Francisco Giants by using baseball and softball as a forum to encourage underserved youth and their families to live healthy, productive lives. The Fund supports Junior Giants leagues throughout Northern California, Nevada and Oregon and provides assistance to targeted community initiatives in the areas of Education, Health and Violence Prevention. Since its inception in 1991, the Fund has donated over $33 million to community efforts. The Fund is managed by a volunteer Board of Directors, and is sustained by contributions from individuals, businesses and foundations through a number of special partnerships and fundraisers.