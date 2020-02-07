Giants sign outfielder Hunter Pence to a one-year contract for 2020

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — The San Francisco Giants announced today that they have signed outfielder Hunter Pence to a one-year $3,000,000 contract for the 2020 season. Pence can earn an additional $250,000 if he’s on the Club’s Major League 26-man active roster on Opening Day. He can also earn up

Pence can earn an additional $250,000 if he’s on the Club’s Major League 26-man active roster on Opening Day. He can also earn up to $1,000,000 in active roster bonuses: $200,000 if he’s on the active roster for 90 and 105 days, and $300,000 for 120 and 135 days. He’s also eligible to earn an additional $1,250,000 in performance bonuses for plate appearances: $250,000 for 450, 500 and 550 and $500,000 for 600 plate appearances.

“We’re excited to welcome Hunter back to the organization”, said Giants President of Baseball Operations, Farhan Zaidi. “He provides our club with a great veteran presence and his leadership will be a big asset for our younger players. Hunter’s addition creates depth on our roster and will provide Gabe with a valuable option against left-handed pitching.”

The 37-year-old was the 2019 A.L. Sporting News Comeback Player of the Year after he posted a .297/.358/.552 batting line with 18 home runs, 17 doubles, a triple, 59 RBI and six stolen bases in 316 plate appearances with his hometown Texas Rangers. He was named to his fourth All-Star team and was named the Rangers’ recipient of the MLBPAA Heart and Hustle Award.

Originally a deadline acquisition by the Giants in 2012, Pence had a seven-year run with San Francisco, being a part of two championship teams (2012, 2014) and hitting .268 with 93 home runs and 406 RBI in 772 games. Overall, he’s played 13 seasons in the big leagues with the Astros (2007-2011), Phillies (2011-2012), Giants (2012-2018) and Rangers (2019).

Right-handed pitcher Luis Madero was outrighted to Triple-A Sacramento to make room for Pence on the 40-man roster. Madero will be in Spring Training as a non-roster invitee.