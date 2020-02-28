Statement from the Giants on the passing of former pitcher Johnny Antonelli

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The San Francisco Giants learned today that former Giants All-Star and World Series hero Johnny Antonelli passed away this morning in Rochester, New York. He was 89 years old. Antonelli pitched seven seasons for the Giants (1954-1960), earning All-Star honors five times and helping the New York

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The San Francisco Giants learned today that former Giants All-Star and World Series hero Johnny Antonelli passed away this morning in Rochester, New York. He was 89 years old.

Antonelli pitched seven seasons for the Giants (1954-1960), earning All-Star honors five times and helping the New York Giants win the 1954 World Series by going 1-0 with an 0.84 ERA in two games (one start). He started Game 2 of the World Series, allowing just one run in a complete-game win against the Cleveland Indians and then returned to the mound in Game 4, closing out the game and the World Series championship with a scoreless ninth. He posted a record of 108-84 with a 3.13 ERA in 280 games (219 starts) in his seven-year Giants career.

“The news today of the passing of Johnny Antonelli brings great sadness to our organization,” said Larry Baer, Giants President & Chief Executive Officer. “Johnny was one of the all-time great Giants and was part of our rich history in the 1950s. He enjoyed visiting Oracle Park for alumni reunions and other events and I’m thankful for the laughs we shared over the years. Our condolences go out to the Antonelli family for their tremendous loss and we extend our thoughts to Johnny’s teammates, his friends, and to all those touched by his passing.”