Giants to establish $1 million fund to support event staff affected by postponement of Major League Baseball games

The San Francisco Giants today announced that it has established a fund of $1 million to assist those event staff affected by the postponement of the 2020 season. In addition to the $1 million pledged by the club, the Giants will ask its ownership group and business partners to also support this effort.

“Our event staff is the heart and soul of Oracle Park,” said Giants President & CEO Larry Baer. “During these challenging times, we want to provide peace of mind and support to our event staff employees so they can focus on their family and loved ones.”

Details regarding the fund will be finalized in the coming days and will be communicated directly to the Giants event staff.