Glenn Sherlock joins Major League coaching staff 

The Pittsburgh Pirates today announced that Glenn Sherlock has been named a Major League Coach. The announcement was made by General Manager, Ben Cherington.

Sherlock brings over 35 years of professional baseball experience to the Pirates, including 24 in the National League. He joins Pittsburgh’s major league staff with the primary focus on coaching Pirates catchers and run prevention. In addition, Sherlock will assist Manager Derek Shelton and Bench Coach Don Kelly with game preparation and management.

The 59-year-old Sherlock spent the last three years with the New York Mets, serving as Third Base Coach for two seasons before moving to the first base coaching box in 2019. He also served as New York’s catching instructor during his time with the Mets.

Prior to joining the Mets, Sherlock spent 19 seasons on the Arizona Diamondbacks coaching staff. He served as the Catching Coach from 1998-2016 in addition to spending three years as Bench Coach (2003, 2015-16), two as Third Base Coach (2004 & 2014) and 14 as Bullpen Coach (1998-2002, 2005-2013). Sherlock began his association with the Diamondbacks as their minor league catching coordinator from 1996-97.

A catcher during his playing days, Sherlock played a total of 297 games in the Astros (1983-86) and Yankees (1987-89) minor league systems, advancing to the Triple-A level with New York. He was originally selected by Houston in the 21st round of the 1983 First-Year Player Draft.

In addition to his coaching career, Sherlock managed three years in the Yankees farm system with the Gulf Coast League Yankees (1990, 1993) and with Ft. Lauderdale in the Florida State League (1991).