Globe Life Field construction update

Construction of Globe Life Field, the future home of the Texas Rangers, is approximately 89% complete. Construction Status: Highlights: · The address for Globe Life Field was announced on Wednesday, 734 Stadium Dr., Arlington, TX 76011. A nod to Nolan Ryan and Ivan “Pudge” Rodriguez. · The 5.5 acre retractable

Construction of Globe Life Field, the future home of the Texas Rangers, is approximately 89% complete.

Construction Status:

Highlights:

· The address for Globe Life Field was announced on Wednesday, 734 Stadium Dr., Arlington, TX 76011. A nod to Nolan Ryan and Ivan “Pudge” Rodriguez.

· The 5.5 acre retractable roof at Globe Life Field was closed for the first time in early December.

· Installation for the retractable pitching mound started earlier this month.

· Construction on the interior brick arches, located on the north concourse, is complete.

Roof Work:

· The 5.5 acre retractable roof at Globe Life Field was closed for the first time in early December, marking a major milestone for the project. The roof moved a total of 405 feet from the open position, east toward the closed position.

· Decking is 100% complete and roofing work over the retractable roof structure is 75% complete.

· Framing is being installed for ETFE panels. Installation of ETFE panels over the retractable portion of the roof will start in late December.

· Work is ongoing for the seals along the roof track. The seals will keep wind and rain out of the building.

· The total steel weight of the entire operable roof structure is approximately 9,600 tons.

· The roof will use a total of 19,000 tons of steel. Roof construction started in late fall 2018, and is expected to be completed by the end of 2019.

Concrete work**:**

· Concrete work for field walls is 95% complete.

· Concrete work on the visitors dugout is complete and concrete work for the home dugout is ongoing and will be completed by the end of the month.

· All other concrete work is completed.

Internal Work:

· Work on interior finishes is ongoing throughout the building. Construction cleaning has started in anticipation of first turnovers to the Rangers.

· Epoxy floor update is complete on the lower concourse and in progress on the main concourse.

· Construction on the interior brick arches, located on the north concourse, is complete.

· Cabinets have been installed on the Founders Suite Level and Legacy Suite Level. Cabinetry work for both the classic suites, office building, and service level is ongoing.

· There is a heavy emphasis on all kitchen and concession areas. Concession work, including bar fronts, and installation of kitchen equipment, is ongoing on all levels.

· Drywall is 95% complete in the ballpark. Drywall on the club and concession areas is currently in progress.

· Installation of retractable glass on the lower suites is complete.

External Work:

· The southwest entry structure is complete. Work is progressing on sidewalks and brick paver installation for the southwest entrance. Construction of the northeast and southeast entries was completed earlier this year.

· Granite and Lueders stone work is ongoing on both the interior and exterior columns of the ballpark.

· Glass installation on the north side of the ballpark is 90% complete. Glass is complete on the south, east, and west portion of the ballpark.

· Hardscape is in progress on the exterior of the building, including construction of the fire lanes, retaining walls, concrete curbs, and gutters. Asphalt has been laid for the east parking lot directly adjacent to Globe Life Field.

Miscellaneous:

· Installation for the retractable pitching mound started earlier this month.

· The foul poles were installed in mid-November.

· Sports lights have been installed throughout the building.

· Seat installation is in progress on the upper seating bowl. 70% of main seating bowl, and 30% of upper seating bowl is installed The first seats were installed at Globe Life Field in late October. Seat installation is expected to be completed in early February, 2020.

· Installation on both the left field and center field video board is complete.

· The steel frame for the main video board, located in right field, has been completed. Video board installation has started with the support framing being installed. Video modules will start next week . The main video board is 58 ft. x 150 ft., 72% larger than the main board at Globe Life Park.

· Preliminary air conditioning and heating function has been established in limited areas of the ballpark, including the service level, lower concourse and office building.

· Installation is ongoing on all levels for restroom fixtures, including toilets and sinks.

· Plumbing, HVAC & Electrical work is ongoing.

· 13 escalators have been installed on-site. 10 elevators have been installed, and six are currently in progress. There will be a total of 24 elevators at Globe Life Field.

· The four-story office building, located on the southeast side of the site, is 97% complete.

Structural Steel:

· Bowl steel was completed in mid-February, using a total of 16,000 tons of steel to construct. The final piece was installed on the upper concourse area of centerfield, the northeastern portion of the site.

· The bowl steel construction started in June of 2018, taking nine months to complete.

Facts and Figures:

· Over four million man hours have been completed on the Globe Life Field project to date. An estimated one-million man hours of work is left until the project is complete.

· HKS is the design architect for the project and Manhattan Construction Company is the Construction Manager.

· Approximately 1,400 workers are on-site daily.

· The official groundbreaking for Globe Life Field took place on September 28, 2017 with construction beginning the following week.

· The new 1.8 million square foot ballpark is located on 13 acres just south of the current Globe Life Park in Arlington.

· Seating capacity is approximately 40,300 for Globe Life Field.

· The new ballpark is scheduled to open in March of 2020. The Rangers will play the St. Louis Cardinals in an exhibition game on March 23, 2020. The regular season home opener is scheduled on March 31, 2020 against the Los Angeles Angels.