Globe Life Field construction update

Construction of Globe Life Field, the future home of the Texas Rangers, is approximately 98% complete. There are 10 days until the first event at Globe Life Field (March 14, 2020).

Construction of Globe Life Field is approximately 98% complete, in anticipation of the first event at Globe Life Field on March 14, 2020.

Work on the field surface was completed last week, including the installation of the synthetic grass, as well as the organic infill.

The Ivan “Pudge” Rodriguez statue was dedicated this afternoon. The statue of the Hall of Fame Catcher is located at the Southwest Entry, located off Cowboys Way. Additional statues will be erected in the coming weeks.

The Texas Rangers announced several new partnerships for Globe Life Field.

Field Work:

· Work on the field surface was completed last week, including the installation of the synthetic grass, as well as the organic infill.

· The field surface will be covered with protectant over the weekend in preparation for the first event at Globe Life Field.

· The synthetic grass field was provided by Shaw Sports Turf and installation was completed by Texas-based Paragon Sports Constructors.

· Installation of the retractable pitching mound and home plate was completed last month.

· Outfield padding, including distance markers, was installed last week.

Roof Work:

· Roof construction is nearing the end of completion. Installation of ETFE panels, decking, and roofing, on the retractable portion was completed last month.

· Seal work is ongoing for the entire roof structure.

· Operations for the retractable roof mechanism is currently in progress, including finalizing controls and communication to the roof control room.

Internal Work:

· The lower concourse is 100% complete, including all clubs, suites, and concession areas.

· Installation of all interior signs is nearing completion throughout the ballpark, including seating sections, concession stand branding, and directional signage.

· Work on interior finishes is ongoing throughout the building.

· Epoxy floor update is complete on the lower concourse. Flooring for the main concourse will conclude this weekend. The suite level and upper concourse floor surfaces are also complete.

External Work:

· The Ivan “Pudge” Rodriguez statue was installed last week. The statue of the Hall of Fame Catcher is located at the Southwest Entry, located off Cowboys Way. Additional statues will be erected in the coming weeks.

· Installation of the Globe Life Field signage over the roof is in progress.

· Landscaping and Hardscaping is nearing completion on all exterior areas of the ballpark.

· Several trees have been planted throughout the property. Trees from the existing lot C were relocated directly outside of Globe Life Field at the end of January.

· Glass installation is complete on all exterior areas of Globe Life Field.

Miscellaneous:

· The Texas Rangers front office staff moved into their offices last week. The four-story office building, located on the southeast portion of the project, was completed at the beginning of February.

· Over 7,000 pieces of furniture have been installed throughout the ballpark.

· Seat installation is 100% complete on the main concourse, 95% complete on the upper seating bowl and 75% complete on the lower bowl. Over 37,000 seats have been installed up to this point. Upon completion, Globe Life Field will hold the capacity for 40,300 seats.

· All elevators have been installed, and 15 are currently operational. There will be a total of 24 elevators at Globe Life Field. All 13 escalators have been installed on-site.

· Delaware North, the concessionaire provider for Globe Life Field, is testing equipment in the lower concourse kitchen and concession areas. Health inspections are in process throughout the site.

· Air conditioning and heating function has been established in limited areas of the ballpark, including the service level, lower concourse and office building.

· Plumbing & HVAC work is 99% complete. Electrical work is ongoing.

· Globe Life Field tested every toilet and plumbing fixture in mid-February as part of a stress test. The Super Flush event is a stress test on Globe Life Field’s plumbing system. It ensured that sporting venues can handle maximum usage during critical windows such as the seventh-inning stretch.

Structural Steel:

· Bowl steel was completed in mid-February 2019, using a total of 16,000 tons of steel to construct. The final piece was installed on the upper concourse area of centerfield, the northeastern portion of the site.

· The bowl steel construction started in June of 2018, taking nine months to complete.

Facts and Figures:

· Nearly six million man hours have been completed on the Globe Life Field project to date.

· HKS is the design architect for the project and Manhattan Construction Company is the Construction Manager.

· Approximately 1,700 workers are on-site daily.

· The official groundbreaking for Globe Life Field took place on September 28, 2017 with construction beginning the following week.

· The new 1.8 million square foot ballpark is located on 13 acres just south of the current Globe Life Park in Arlington.

· Seating capacity is approximately 40,300 for Globe Life Field.

· The new ballpark is scheduled to with a concert on March 14, 2020. The Rangers will play the St. Louis Cardinals in an exhibition game on March 23, 2020. The regular season home opener is scheduled on March 31, 2020 against the Los Angeles Angels.