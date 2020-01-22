Group Tickets for 2020 Season on Sale Tomorrow

ST. LOUIS, Mo., January 22, 2020 – Organized groups of 20 fans or more can purchase single-game tickets to 2020 Cardinals games beginning tomorrow at 10 AM CT. Designed for school and church groups, family or social gatherings, company outings and more, group tickets allow fans to enjoy the game

ST. LOUIS, Mo., January 22, 2020 – Organized groups of 20 fans or more can purchase single-game tickets to 2020 Cardinals games beginning tomorrow at 10 AM CT. Designed for school and church groups, family or social gatherings, company outings and more, group tickets allow fans to enjoy the game in a community environment and at a discounted price.

Groups of 20 or more receive a 20% discount on ticket prices for Sunday—Thursday games (excluding Cubs and Yankees Sundays) and a 10% discount on Friday and Saturday games (excluding all Cubs and Yankees weekend dates) in a wide variety of block seating locations throughout the stadium. Each group also receives a custom poster to promote their group outing, a personal ribbon board message during the game and a souvenir scoreboard photo.

A number of Group Value games are also available for the 2020 season. On Group Value game dates, groups receive 50% off the dynamic gate price in select seating areas. This year’s schedule of Group Value dates includes games against the Nationals, Dodgers, Braves, Brewers and more.

Additional benefits including on-field experiences and delayed payment schedule are included with a commitment of 300 or more tickets.

To purchase group tickets, or for more information, call 314.345.9000 or visit cardinals.com/groups.