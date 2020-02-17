Houston's Martes suspended

The Office of the Commissioner of Baseball announced today that Houston Astros pitcher Francis Martes has received a 162-game suspension without pay after testing positive for Boldenone, a performance-enhancing substance, in violation of Major League Baseball’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program. The suspension of Martes, who was previously suspended

The Office of the Commissioner of Baseball announced today that Houston Astros pitcher Francis Martes has received a 162-game suspension without pay after testing positive for Boldenone, a performance-enhancing substance, in violation of Major League Baseball’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.

The suspension of Martes, who was previously suspended for a performance-enhancing substance violation on March 12, 2019, will commence at the start of the 2020 regular season.