Def Leppard, Motley Crue, Poison and Joan Jett & the Blackhearts coming to Busch Stadium

ST. LOUIS, Mo., December 18, 2019 – The St. Louis Cardinals and Live Nation are excited to announce rock bands Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe, Poison and Joan Jett & the Blackhearts will perform at Busch Stadium on Thursday, June 25, 2020 as part of The Stadium Tour, the biggest rock tour of the summer of 2020. Tickets will go on sale January 10, 2020 at cardinals.com/defleppard.

“We are thrilled to welcome the iconic Def Leppard back to Busch Stadium,” said Vicki Bryant, Cardinals Vice President of Event Services & Merchandising. “This line-up of rock legends promises to bring one of the most electrifying shows of the summer to St. Louis.”

The show was announced today as a seven city addition to The Stadium Tour, which has already exceeded 700,000 in ticket sales and earned gross box office receipts of over $90 million. Due to the unprecedented fan demand, the bands decided to add on several more shows across the US.

2019 ROCK & ROLL HALL OF FAME INDUCTEES Def Leppard are one of the most important forces in rock music. Over the past year, the icons closed out a sold-out worldwide tour including a North American stadium run & headlining the UK’s Download Festival to 90k screaming fans. Def Leppard’s star continues to rise and prevail. The band have amassed a staggering 2.5 billion streams since releasing their music digitally last year. Def Leppard’s influential career crosses generations and includes numerous hit singles and ground-breaking multi-platinum albums—including two of the best-selling albums of all time, Pyromania and Hysteria, both of which are certified Diamond (10x platinum).

Following the huge success of their NETFLIX biopic THE DIRT, Mötley Crüe has seen a massive surge in new audience with fans around the world demanding the band tour again. This led to the band members reuniting and announcing that "Mötley Crüe is back" just recently. While The Dirt caused a meteoric 350% increase in streams of Mötley Crüe’s music across all platforms and the younger 18-44 demographic now represents 64% of the band’s fanbase most of the new fans have never seen any of the band’s legendary live shows that Crüeheads have relished for close to 4 decades. Mötley Crüe is also celebrating the 30th Anniversary of their #1 charting, 7x Platinum album, DR. FEELGOOD this year. The band is ready to deliver an over the top stage show packed full of hit songs.

POISON will be bringing a rocking real and relevant no holds barred thunderous live show to the Stadium tour this summer with the all original lineup of Bret Michaels, C.C. DeVille, Bobby Dall and Rikki Rockett. POISON will be unleashing an onslaught of hit after hit songs in its set. Michaels along with POISON is known to bring a unique style of passionate high energy, sincere gratitude and a positive attitude. Michaels engages all the fans and makes it an absolute epic ride of true live music. Together With C.C. Deville on guitar, Bobby Dall on bass, and Rikki Rockett on drums POISON will rock the stadium with a chemistry that will bring a big summer mega party vibe and Michaels promises to give 1000% on the stage as the hotter it gets the harder POISON promises to rock!

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Joan Jett & The Blackhearts are no strangers to stadium sized shows having toured with The Who, Green Day and the Foo Fighters in recent years on their stadium tours. Jett celebrated the story of her life in a critically acclaimed 2018 documentary Bad Reputation which showcased all the female firepower of her life and musical career.

Fans can visit cardinals.com/defleppard for more information and the latest updates. This is the second concert scheduled at Busch Stadium for the 2020 season. Kenny Chesney will headline a concert at Busch Stadium on June 13.