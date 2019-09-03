Indians invite C Beau Taylor to Major League camp

CLEVELAND, OH -- The Cleveland Indians today announced the following transactions relative to the 2020 Major League Spring Training roster: Signed free agent C BEAU TAYLOR to a Minor League contract with a non-roster invitation to Major League Spring Training camp. Taylor, 29, has spent virtually his entire professional career

Taylor, 29, has spent virtually his entire professional career in the Oakland Athletics organization, appearing in 17 Major League games with the A’s over the last two seasons. He split the 2019 campaign between Triple-A Las Vegas and Oakland before spending nearly a month in the Toronto organization following an August 16 waiver claim. He was subsequently claimed by Oakland on September 10 and finished out the campaign with the A’s. The Rockledge, FL native was Oakland’s fifth round pick in the 2011 First-Year Player Draft out of the University of Central Florida. He owns a career Minor League on-base pct. of .355 over his nine professional campaigns.