Indians sign OF Domingo Santana; RHP Mike Clevinger medical update

CLEVELAND, OH – The Cleveland Indians today announced the signing of free agent OF DOMINGO SANTANA to a Major League contract for the 2020 season with a club option for 2021.

Santana, 27, spent the 2019 season with the Seattle Mariners, batting .253 (114-for-451) with 20 doubles, 1 triple, 21 home runs and 69 RBI in 121 games. His 30 RBI in March/April were the most in the American League and equaled a Mariners club record set by Ken Griffey, Jr. in 1997. He recorded three multi-home run games in 2019 and for the season collected 13 extra-base hits and an .820 OPS vs. left-handed pitching (.345/.475/.820) despite missing 24 games in August and Sept. with a right elbow injury.

The Santo Domingo, DR native owns a six-year Major League career batting average of .259 (417-for-1610) with 84 2B, 75 HR and 232 RBI across 492 games with the Mariners, Milwaukee Brewers and Houston Astros. He was signed as an amateur free agent by Philadelphia in 2009, traded to Houston in August 2011 and spent three and a half seasons in Milwaukee before spending 2019 with the Mariners. The right-handed hitting outfielder owns a career OPS of .826 against left-handed pitching.

RHP MIKE CLEVINGER MEDICAL UPDATE

RHP MIKE CLEVINGER sustained a left knee injury while training at the Goodyear Development Complex on Wednesday, February 12. He was diagnosed yesterday with a partial tear of his left medial meniscus and surgery has been indicated. He is scheduled to undergo arthroscopic surgery today in Avondale, AZ (Dr. Tim Kremcheck) with a return to play time frame established after surgery.