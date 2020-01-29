Delaware North Sportservice 2020 job fairs for seasonal employment at Globe Life Field scheduled for four dates in February

Arlington, Texas — Delaware North Sportservice will hold Job Fairs on four different dates in February for seasonal employment at the new Globe Life Field opening in March 2020. Delaware North Sportservice provide a full breadth of services in concessions, suites, catering and premium areas, as well as retail management

Arlington, Texas — Delaware North Sportservice will hold Job Fairs on four different dates in February for seasonal employment at the new Globe Life Field opening in March 2020.

Delaware North Sportservice provide a full breadth of services in concessions, suites, catering and premium areas, as well as retail management at Globe Life Field.

The Job Fair schedule for Delaware North Sportservice:

Saturday, February 1: 9:00 a.m.-12 noon and 1:00 p.m.-4:00 p.m.

Saturday, February 8: 9:00 a.m.-12 noon and 1:00 p.m.-4:00 p.m.

Saturday, February 15: 9:00 a.m.-12 noon

Saturday, February 22: 9:00 a.m.-12 noon

All Job Fairs will take place in the Jack Daniel’s Club, which is located at 1090 Ballpark Way at Globe Life Park in Arlington.

Individuals 16 years and older interested in Food Service and Retail seasonal positions at the new Globe Life Field can first register to apply on line at dn.careers/arlington before attending the Interview Fair. On site interviews with managers and on-site hiring at the Job Fairs after applicants register online.

Part-time seasonal positions available for the 2020 baseball season include the following areas:

Cashiers (Food Service & Retail)

Stand Attendants / Food Preps

Warehouse Porters (Food Service & Retail)

Cooks

Dishwashers / Utility

Bartenders

Bar Backs

Food Runners

Bussers

Servers

Vendors (Beer & Food)

Hosts / Greeters

Parking for the Job Fairs is available in Lot B at the corner of Stadium Drive and Randol Mill Road.

For more information, please go to the Delaware North Careers page at dn.careers/arlington

RANGERS HOT STOVE AT TEXAS LIVE! FEATURES OUTFIELDER WILLIE CALHOUN ON THURSDAY, JANUARY 30

Texas Rangers Hot Stove at Texas Live! will hold its final event for the month on Thursday, January 30 from 7:00-8:15 p.m. Rangers outfielder Willie Calhoun will be on hand to sign free autographs beginning at 7:30 p.m. 105.3 The FAN will broadcast live from 7:00-11:00 p.m. with Jared Sandler hosting Rangers Hot Stove from 7:00-8:00 p.m. The event is held in the Miller Tavern at Texas Live!.