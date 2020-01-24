Justin Morneau elected to Minnesota Twins Hall Of Fame

MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL, MN — The Minnesota Twins announced today that former Twins first baseman Justin Morneau has been elected to the club’s Hall of Fame. Morneau will become the 34th member of the Twins Hall of Fame when he is inducted during an on-field pre-game ceremony at Target Field before

MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL, MN — The Minnesota Twins announced today that former Twins first baseman Justin Morneau has been elected to the club’s Hall of Fame. Morneau will become the 34th member of the Twins Hall of Fame when he is inducted during an on-field pre-game ceremony at Target Field before the Twins host the Chicago White Sox on Saturday, May 23 in a game presented by Sheboygan Sausage Company.

The Twins Hall of Fame, which honors players, managers, coaches and off-field personnel who have contributed to the organization’s growth and success since Minnesota broke into the major leagues in 1961, was created as part of the club’s 40th Season Celebration in 2000. The inaugural class of Twins Hall of Famers—Harmon Killebrew, Rod Carew, Tony Oliva, Kent Hrbek, Kirby Puckett and Calvin Griffith — was inducted on August 12, 2000. Other inductees include: pitcher Jim Kaat and broadcaster Herb Carneal (2001); pitcher Bert Blyleven and manager Tom Kelly (2002); long-time public address announcer Bob Casey and outfielder Bob Allison (2003); catcher Earl Battey (2004); pitcher Frank Viola (2005) and owner Carl Pohlad (2005); shortstop Zoilo Versalles (2006); third baseman Gary Gaetti (2007) and farm director Jim Rantz (2007); pitcher Rick Aguilera (2008); pitcher Brad Radke and farm and scouting director George Brophy (2009); shortstop Greg Gagne (2010); pitcher Jim Perry (2011); pitcher Camilo Pascual (2012); pitcher Eddie Guardado and director of media relations Tom Mee (2013); second baseman Chuck Knoblauch was elected in 2014 but not inducted; outfielder Torii Hunter and radio broadcaster John Gordon (2016); outfielder Michael Cuddyer and former general manager Andy MacPhail (2017); pitcher Johan Santana (2018); and, pitcher Joe Nathan and former club president Jerry Bell (2019).

“The Minnesota Twins are thrilled with the election of Justin Morneau to the Twins Hall of Fame,” Twins President and CEO Dave St. Peter said. “Justin’s brilliant career – defined by an American League Most Valuable Player Award as well as his leadership role on the field and in the community – makes him one of the greatest players of his generation. His impact on the Twins organization and Twins Territory in general is significant.”

Morneau played 14 seasons in the major leagues, including 11 with the Twins from 2003-13. He finished his Twins career hitting .278 (1318-for-4749) with 289 doubles, 16 triples, 221 home runs, 860 RBI, 669 runs scored and 501 walks in 1278 games. The 2006 American League Most Valuable Player hit 30-or-more home runs three times for the Twins and recorded 100 RBI-or-more in four seasons. As a member of the Twins, he was named to four-straight AL All-Star teams (2007-10) and earned two Louisville Slugger Silver Slugger Awards (2006 & ’08). The New Westminster, Vancouver, Canada native was drafted by the Twins in the third round of the 1999 First-Year Player Draft and ranks second on the Twins all-time list in games played at first base (1124), third in home runs, sixth in RBI, and eighth in hits and walks. He remains with the Twins as a Special Assistant to Baseball Operations, a position he has held for the last two seasons. Additionally, 2020 will mark Morneau’s third season as an analyst for select Twins television broadcasts on FOX Sports North.

Morneau was elected by a 71-member committee consisting of local and national media, club officials, fans and past elected members, using rules similar to those necessary for election to the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, NY. The 71-member committee annually considers “player” personnel for induction into the Twins Hall of Fame.

The Twins Hall of Fame membership is permanently displayed in the Hall of Fame Gallery on the Target Field Suite Level as well as on Target Plaza and in the Minor League Clubhouse at the CenturyLink Sports Complex in Ft. Myers, FL.

As part of the Twins Hall of Fame weekend celebration, the first 5,000 fans in attendance at Target Field on Friday, May 22 will receive a Justin Morneau Hall of Fame pin. The first 10,000 fans to enter the Sunday, May 24 game presented by Sheboygan Sausage Company will receive a Morneau Hall of Fame bobblehead.