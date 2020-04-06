Revisit the Marlins' championship runs in 1997 and 2003 on Marlins Rewind on 940 AM WINZ

MIAMI -- Relive the Marlins’ championship moments in the month of April on 940 AM WINZ, Miami’s Sports Station, as the Marlins Rewind takes fans back to the 1997 and 2003 runs to the World Series titles. The Marlins Rewind airs at 6 p.m. each Tuesday and Thursday on 940

MIAMI -- Relive the Marlins’ championship moments in the month of April on 940 AM WINZ, Miami’s Sports Station, as the Marlins Rewind takes fans back to the 1997 and 2003 runs to the World Series titles. The Marlins Rewind airs at 6 p.m. each Tuesday and Thursday on 940 AM WINZ and streaming online at 940winz.iheart.com as well as on the WINZ channel on the iHeart Radio App.

During the game replays, listeners will also hear additional commentary during the games from a variety of special guests: Managers Jim Leyland and Jack McKeon; players Kurt Abbott, Jeff Conine, Craig Counsell, Álex González, Charles Johnson, Derrek Lee, Mike Lowell, Kevin Millar, Carl Pavano, Juan Pierre, Mike Redmond, Iván “Pudge” Rodríguez, Gary Sheffield and Gregg Zaun.

April 7: 1997 Wild Card-clinching victory at Expos

April 9: 1997 NL Division Series Game 3 at Giants

April 14: 1997 NL Championship Series Game 6 at Braves

April 16: 1997 World Series Game 7 vs. Indians

April 21: 2003 Wild Card-clinching victory vs. Mets

April 23: 2003 NL Division Series Game 4 vs. Giants

April 28: 2003 NL Championship Series Game 7 at Cubs

April 30: 2003 World Series Game 6 at Yankees

Fans listening along can earn Home Run Rewards points as each broadcast will feature a unique rewards bonus code, which can be entered through the Home Run Rewards portal in the MLB Ballpark App by 11:59 p.m. ET each night. Home Run Rewards, the official rewards program of the Miami Marlins, provides fans the opportunity to earn rewards points to redeem for exclusive experiences, memorabilia and more. All Marlins fans are eligible to join this free, interactive program – Marlins.com/Rewards.

