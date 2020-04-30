Miami Marlins and Tito's Handmade Vodka to support service industry with complimentary meals

MIAMI – The Miami Marlins and Tito’s Handmade Vodka, in their third year as a proud sponsor of the Miami Marlins, are joining efforts to provide complimentary meals to hospitality workers in South Florida and across the state of Florida on Thursday, May 7. Through the Miami Marlins Foundation’s Home

MIAMI – The Miami Marlins and Tito’s Handmade Vodka, in their third year as a proud sponsor of the Miami Marlins, are joining efforts to provide complimentary meals to hospitality workers in South Florida and across the state of Florida on Thursday, May 7. Through the Miami Marlins Foundation’s Home Plate Meals Relief Fund and Tito’s Food for Friends program, approximately 2,700 meals will be distributed in support of the service industry and others who have been impacted by COVID-19.

The Tito’s Food for Friends program purchases take-out meals from local restaurants and makes the complimentary meals available for both industry and non-industry individuals in need. Guests can select from two meal options (vegetarian and non-vegetarian) at participating restaurants. Registrants will be able to also select an additional meal for a spouse or child.

“The South Florida hospitality workers have been hit especially hard during these unprecedented times,” said Raquel ‘Rocky’ Egusquiza, Miami Marlins Foundation Executive Director. “We are proud to join the efforts of our sponsors at Tito’s Handmade Vodka, who reached out to our organization to team up for this impactful initiative.”

“The Florida service industry is like family, and during this time of crisis, we’re thankful that we are able to provide assistance to those in need,” said Andrea Eastaugh, East Field Sales Marketing Director at Tito’s Handmade Vodka. “Everything we do at Tito’s is rooted in giving back to communities, and we’re honored to work with the Miami Marlins through our Food for Friends program to aid service industry workers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Local participating restaurants include Ball & Chain, KOMODO Restaurant, Tap 42, The Palm Miami and Tropical Chinese in Miami-Dade County; Quarterdeck and Twin Peaks in Broward County; and Kapow Noodle Bar and 123 Datura Bar and Kitchen in Palm Beach County. Guests can register for meals today, beginning at 8 p.m., by visiting https://titosfoodforfriends.regfox.com/love-titos-food-for-friends-florida-2. To view a full list of participating restaurants, please see below.

Ball & Chain – Miami

Quarterdeck (17th ST) --Fort Lauderdale

KOMODO Restaurant -- Miami

Quarterdeck (Las Olas) -- Fort Lauderdale

Tap 42 (Midtown) -- Miami

Twin Peaks (University Drive) -- Davie

The Palm Miami -- Miami

Kapow Noodle Bar (Plaza Real) -- Boca Raton

Tropical Chinese -- Miami

123 Datura Bar & Kitchen -- West Palm Beach

Twin Peaks (Commerce Way) -- Fort Myers

The Mansion -- Melbourne

Gator’s Dockside (John Young Pkwy) -- Orlando

Ford’s Garage (Margaritaville Bld) -- Kissimmee

Gator’s Dockside (Crystal Lake) -- Orlando

Ford’s Garage (Lakeland Park) -- Lakeland

Salt Life Food Shack (A1A) -- St. Augustine

The Grind Gastropub -- Ormond Beach

Salt Life Food Shack (Fletcher Ave) -- Fernandina Beach

Madison Social -- Tallahassee

The Home Plate Meals Relief Fund was launched in mid-March by the Miami Marlins Foundation. A Marlins Impact has been made throughout South Florida by addressing urgent food security issues in the community due to COVID-19. The Miami Marlins Foundation has also supported the healthcare professionals and frontline heroes through the Home Plate Meals Relief Fund in appreciation for their dedication to serve the community, especially during this challenging time. The Miami Marlins Foundation immediately invested the funds with weekly drive-thru food distributions at select Miami-Dade County Public Schools in Liberty City and Little Havana, and also surprised senior citizens in Hialeah and Little Havana by covering the costs of their groceries at four Sedano’s Supermarkets.