Marty Brennaman named Grand Marshal of Findlay Market Opening Day Parade 

The Cincinnati Reds and Findlay Market have announced that former broadcaster and Reds Hall of Fame inductee Marty Brennaman will be the Grand Marshal of the 101st Findlay Market Opening Day Parade, which kicks off at Noon on Thursday, March 26. Brennaman, who retired at the end of last season

The Cincinnati Reds and Findlay Market have announced that former broadcaster and Reds Hall of Fame inductee Marty Brennaman will be the Grand Marshal of the 101st Findlay Market Opening Day Parade, which kicks off at Noon on Thursday, March 26.

Brennaman, who retired at the end of last season after 46 years in the radio booth, was selected as the sole inductee for the Hall of Fame class of 2020 and will be the first broadcaster inducted into the Reds Hall of Fame.

On-field Hall of Fame induction ceremonies presented by PNC Bank are scheduled for Sunday, April 26 before the Reds vs. Diamondbacks game (2:10pm).

The Induction Gala presented by Clark Schaefer Hackett will take place that evening at the Duke Energy Convention Center in downtown Cincinnati.

The Grand Marshal announcement was made earlier today at the Findlay Market Parade press conference. In attendance was Cincinnati Vice Mayor Christopher Smitherman, Reds President & COO Phil Castellini and Parade Chairman Neil Luken.The first pitch for the 144th Reds Opening Day game in Cincinnati on March 26 is at 4:10 p.m. vs. the St. Louis Cardinals.

Additional details for Opening Day festivities will be announced in the coming weeks.

Details on the parade can be found at www.findlaymarketparade.com