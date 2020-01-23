Mets name Luis Rojas manager

FLUSHING, N.Y., January 23, 2020 – The New York Mets today announced that they have named Luis Rojas the 23rd manager in team history, agreeing to terms on a multi-year contract. “Luis has grown up with baseball in his blood, as his family is part of baseball royalty,” said Mets

FLUSHING, N.Y., January 23, 2020 – The New York Mets today announced that they have named Luis Rojas the 23rd manager in team history, agreeing to terms on a multi-year contract.

“Luis has grown up with baseball in his blood, as his family is part of baseball royalty,” said Mets COO Jeff Wilpon. “Luis managed many of our current players during his time in our organization. He is fully prepared for this exciting opportunity.”

Rojas, 38, will begin his 15th year with the Mets, including eight as a minor league manager. He spent last season as the Mets’ quality control coach. In that role, he served as a conduit between the front office and coaching staff on all issues including game preparation, strategy and analytics.

“I will work tirelessly to help this team win,” said Rojas. “I believe this team and coaching staff can do special things, and I look forward to working together with everyone to reach our goals.”

“I would like to thank Fred, Jeff, Saul and the entire ownership group for their support as we worked diligently through this process,” said Mets Executive Vice President and General Manager Brodie Van Wagenen. “Luis’ leadership, knowledge of the game as well as his ability to connect with the players create a formula for success. We are excited for Mets fans to get to know him.”

Previously, Rojas managed at several levels in the organization including Double-A Binghamton (2017-18), Class-A St. Lucie (2015-16), Class-A Savannah (2012-14) and Rookie-level Gulf Coast (2011). He was voted by his peers as the Best Managerial Prospect in the Florida State League in 2015 and 2016 and the Best Managerial Prospect in the South Atlantic League in 2014 in Baseball America. Rojas guided Savannah to the South Atlantic League Championship in 2013 and was named the South Atlantic League Manager of the Year in 2014. He also coached with Savannah in 2010, Gulf Coast from 2008-2009 and the Dominican Mets in 2006 and 2007.

In addition to his experience with the Mets, Rojas managed Leones del Escogido in the Dominican Winter League from 2015-18. This offseason, he managed the Dominican Republic in the 2019 WBSC Premier12 tournament.

Rojas is the son of Felipe Alou, who played 17 years in the big leagues and later managed for another 14 years, and the brother of Moises Alou, who played 17 years in the majors, including in 2007-2008 for the Mets. Rojas’ uncles Jesús and Matty Alou also played in the majors.

Luis becomes the sixth Dominican-born manager in major league history. His father became the first when he helmed the Montreal Expos from 1992-2001. He joins Manny Acta, Tony Peña, Juan Samuel and Luis Pujols as the only other mangers from Dominican heritage.

In addition, according to the Elias Sports Bureau, Luis and Felipe are the fifth father-son duo to both serve as major league managers, joining Buddy and David Bell, Aaron and Bob Boone, George and Dick Sisler and Bob and Joel Skinner.

Rojas played in the Orioles, Marlins and Expos/Nationals Minor League systems from 1999-2005. He makes his home in Santo Domingo, DR with his wife, Laura, and son, Luis Felipe.