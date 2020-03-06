Mets roster moves

FLUSHING, N.Y., March 6, 2020 – The New York Mets today announced that the club optioned LHP Stephen Gonsalves, RHP Jordan Humphreys, RHP Franklyn Kilome and LHP Thomas Szapucki to minor league camp. In addition, the Mets re-assigned RHP Matt Blackham, catcher Austin Bossart, RHP Stephen Nogosek, outfielder Tim Tebow,

FLUSHING, N.Y., March 6, 2020 – The New York Mets today announced that the club optioned LHP Stephen Gonsalves, RHP Jordan Humphreys, RHP Franklyn Kilome and LHP Thomas Szapucki to minor league camp. In addition, the Mets re-assigned RHP Matt Blackham, catcher Austin Bossart, RHP Stephen Nogosek, outfielder Tim Tebow, catcher David Rodríguez, RHP Nick Rumbelow and RHP Francisco Ríos to minor league camp.