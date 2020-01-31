Mets sign Matt Adams to a Minor League deal

FLUSHING, N.Y., January 31, 2020 – The New York Mets today announced that the club has signed first baseman Matt Adams to a minor league contract and invited him to major league Spring Training. Adams, 31, leads all active major leaguers with 11 pinch-hit homers and 49 pinch-hit RBI. His

FLUSHING, N.Y., January 31, 2020 – The New York Mets today announced that the club has signed first baseman Matt Adams to a minor league contract and invited him to major league Spring Training.

Adams, 31, leads all active major leaguers with 11 pinch-hit homers and 49 pinch-hit RBI. His .469 career slugging percentage ranks 12th among all left-handed batters since his debut in 2012.

Adams hit 20 homers and drove in 56 runs in 111 games for Washington last year. He is one of 18 National League players to hit 20 or more homers in each of the last three years.

The 6-3, 245-pounder has hit 15 or more homers in six of his eight years in the majors.

He has slashed .261/.309/.469 with 127 doubles, 116 homers with 388 RBI over his eight-year major league career with the Cardinals, Braves and Nationals.