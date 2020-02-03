Miami Marlins Announce Ticket Price Hold For 2020 Season And All Fans Now Eligible To Join Home Run Rewards Program

MIAMI – The Miami Marlins today announced that pricing for single-game tickets for Marlins home games during the 2020 regular season will not increase for a second consecutive year following a price reset in advance of the 2019 season. Fans will once again be able to attend each Marlins home

MIAMI – The Miami Marlins today announced that pricing for single-game tickets for Marlins home games during the 2020 regular season will not increase for a second consecutive year following a price reset in advance of the 2019 season. Fans will once again be able to attend each Marlins home game for as low as $10, continuing the Marlins’ commitment to invest in the cost of the fan experience as Marlins baseball remains one of the most affordable entertainment experiences in South Florida. Overall, more than 25 percent of all ticket categories are $20 or less for single games, and nearly 50 percent of tickets are under $25.

In addition, the Miami Marlins are extending Home Run Rewards, the official rewards program of the Marlins, to all fans. Home Run Rewards provides fans the opportunity to earn rewards points to redeem for exclusive experiences, memorabilia and more. All Marlins fans are eligible to join this free, interactive program and Marlins Members receive the benefit of automatic enrollment along with preferred status and reward advantages with this new format. Fans are encouraged to register today to take advantage and redeem points for Fast Passes for FanFest – Marlins.com/Rewards.

“With the goal of providing a first-class fan experience to all guests, we are pleased to extend our Home Run Rewards program to all fans, providing creative ways for all to engage with the Miami Marlins and be rewarded for investment of time and dollars,” said Marlins Chief Revenue Officer Adam Jones. “Fans can sign up now in less than 90 seconds and begin earning rewards points to redeem for unique fan experiences, exclusive access, signed memorabilia and more.”

The official on-sale for single-game tickets will take place at Miami Marlins FanFest on Saturday, February 8 from 3-7 p.m. The 2020 FanFest includes complimentary admission and parking. Fans must visit Marlins.com/FanFest to claim their complimentary ticket. An exclusive pre-sale for single-game tickets for Marlins Members will take place on Tuesday, February 4, and Marlins Insiders will have early access, beginning on Wednesday, February 5.

FanFest will provide Marlins fans who have yet to purchase a Marlins Membership the opportunity to select their seats for the 2020 season. The Select-A-Seat event will run from 3-7 p.m. and allows fans to get a close look at available seating and learn more about the benefits extended to Marlins Members. Those who purchase a Membership at Saturday’s Select-A-Seat event will also punch their ticket to the exclusive Member Lead Off Party in March, which includes complimentary food and unique experiences.

Fans will also have the opportunity to sample two Marlins Park staples at FanFest for the first time in event history. For just $15 each, guests can experience Beerfest or Food & Wine. Beerfest provides access to samplings of domestic, international and local craft brews from 4-6 p.m. and a souvenir five-ounce (5 oz.) Beerfest sampling mug. Food & Wine dishes curated food pairings with a flight of premium wines from 3:30-6:30 p.m.

For additional information on the 2020 Miami Marlins FanFest, including a schedule of events and ticket information, please visit Marlins.com/FanFest. For fans interested in becoming Marlins Members or more information on Membership, please visit MarlinsEnrollment.com.