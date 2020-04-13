Miami Marlins to recognize legacy of Jackie Robinson on April 15

MIAMI – The Miami Marlins and Miami Marlins Foundation to make an impact in celebration of Jackie Robinson Day – Wednesday, April 15, with various activities in the South Florida community. Below please find activities planned for Jackie Robinson Day: Drive-thru Food Distribution at Liberty City in partnership with Farm

MIAMI – The Miami Marlins and Miami Marlins Foundation to make an impact in celebration of Jackie Robinson Day – Wednesday, April 15, with various activities in the South Florida community.

Below please find activities planned for Jackie Robinson Day:

Drive-thru Food Distribution at Liberty City in partnership with Farm Share

o The Miami Marlins Foundation, through the Home Plate Meals Relief Fund, has organized a distribution of meals, in collaboration with Ark of the City, for 500 households that will take place on Wednesday in Liberty City (6100 NW 2nd Ave, Miami, FL), beginning at 10 a.m. The families will receive a bag of essential food items along with an educational pamphlet on Jackie Robinson.

Food Deliveries to KIPP Sunrise Families in partnership with Bridge to Hope

o With partner, Bridge to Hope, the Miami Marlins Foundation, through the Home Plate Meals Relief Fund, will provide home delivery of essential nutrition items to 25 KIPP Sunrise families from Liberty City dealing with food security needs.

Home Plate Kindness

o The Miami Marlins Foundation will launch this new safe at-home volunteer opportunities program. The Marlins front office will take the lead, with select members participating in four (4) volunteer opportunities, while also providing fans with two (2) safe at-home volunteer tips via social media – in honor of Jackie’s #42. For more information or to view the opportunities and tips, visit Marlins.com/HomePlateKindness.

Connected to 42: A Roundtable Discussion with Marlins Players and Alumni

o Marlins players and alumni will be featured in Connected to 42, a virtual roundtable conversation about the impact of Jackie Robinson throughout the generations. Marlins alumnus Charles Johnson serves as moderator for the discussion, which includes Marlins players Lewis Brinson, Jazz Chisholm, Sterling Sharp and Stephen Tarpley, bench coach James Rowson, and alumni Cliff Floyd and Juan Pierre. The exclusive event will air Wednesday on the Marlins’ YouTube channel – YouTube.com/Marlins.

The Miami Marlins and the Miami Marlins Foundation have taken active roles in the South Florida community, providing assistance during these unprecedented times. In addition to launching the Miami Marlins Foundation’s Home Plate Meals Relief Fund, the Marlins committed more than $1 Million to assist gameday staff with the disruption in their wages due to COVID-19. Last week, the Marlins partnered with #WRECares of World Red Eye, providing clothing, including uniform jerseys and pants, to create masks for local healthcare professionals and frontline personnel. Additionally, the Miami Marlins Foundation worked with Marlins partner UHealth to cover the cost of meals for approximately 1,500 medical staff workers in the University of Miami Healthcare System, in appreciation for their hard work. All doctors, nurses and support staff were able to enjoy a complimentary meal on Thursday, April 9, prepared by the hospital’s cafeteria.