Millions of medical supplies delivered by Astros Foundation/Crane Worldwide initiative

HOUSTON, TX - The partnership between the Astros Foundation and Crane Worldwide Logistics, which was announced on April 1, has resulted in millions of medical supplies being delivered to Houston hospitals within the Texas Medical Center. The goal of the partnership is to provide funding, logistics and transportation support for much-needed medical supplies and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) being used by healthcare professionals to treat COVID-19 patients.

Below is an update on past and upcoming deliveries:

-2.7 million masks have been delivered this week. Approximately 8.0 million more masks are scheduled to be delivered in the next 14 days.

_-200,000 nasal swabs have been delivered. 200,000 more nasal swabs are scheduled to be delivered in the upcoming days. _

-200,000 face shields are scheduled to be delivered over the next 10 days.

-30,000 goggles and 470 forehead thermometers are scheduled to be delivered over the next week.

In addition to providing medical supplies, the partnership also included a $400,000 donation from the Astros Foundation. Crane Worldwide Logistics has been collecting the critical medical supplies and PPE from across the globe and delivering those items to the Houston hospitals within the Texas Medical Center.

The Astros Foundation, in partnership with Cheniere Energy, the City of Houston, and Project C.U.R.E., also hosted a supply drive at Minute Maid Park yesterday to help provide critical supplies to the first responders across the city.

“We continue to remain focused on serving our healthcare workers and everything that the healthcare industry is doing at this crucial time,” said Astros Owner and Chairman Jim Crane. “Critical supplies needed to save lives have been in short supply and difficult to source quickly and safely. The Astros, The Astros Foundation, and my wife, Whitney, and I are committed to serving our Houston community when they need us most.”