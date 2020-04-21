Milwaukee Brewers and Miller Lite host virtual happy hour

MILWAUKEE – It’s 5 o’clock somewhere, and this Thursday the magical hour will feature a debut of the Milwaukee Brewers Virtual Happy Hour Presented by Miller Lite. The festivities start on Thursday at 5 p.m. sharp, and the first 1,000 fans joining will have an opportunity to tip back their

MILWAUKEE – It’s 5 o’clock somewhere, and this Thursday the magical hour will feature a debut of the Milwaukee Brewers Virtual Happy Hour Presented by Miller Lite.

The festivities start on Thursday at 5 p.m. sharp, and the first 1,000 fans joining will have an opportunity to tip back their favorite beverage and connect through a Zoom Webinar with some of the Brewers most prominent (and entertaining) personalities.

The Virtual Happy Hour will include appearances by broadcaster Brian Anderson, Hall of Famer Robin Yount, President of Baseball Operations and General Manager David Stearns and All Star pitcher Brandon Woodruff.

The gathering will also feature live music from highly-acclaimed recording artist and baseball fanatic Rhett Miller of the Old 97’s.

“These have been challenging times, but we know that our fans are finding unique and creative ways to have a little fun,” said Brewers President – Business Operations Rick Schlesinger. “Happy hour is about connecting with those who share common interests, and until we can get back together in person, this event will give us all a chance to kick back and join in the fun.”

Here’s how it’s going to work:

This Thursday at 5 p.m. CT, the Brewers will release specific information on how fans can connect to the Virtual Happy Hour. The information will be made available on the Brewers Twitter Handle (@Brewers), the Brewers Instagram account via Stories (@Brewers), the team’s Facebook Page (Brewers.com/Facebook) and via press release. The capacity for the call is 1,000, and it will be first come, first served. Fans can pour a cold Miller Lite or Leinenkugel Summer Shandy and enjoy some great baseball conversation and music. Participants will have an opportunity during the Happy Hour to submit questions or topics to be discussed by all of the panelists.

“This is a unique way to utilize our partnership with the Brewers to talk a little baseball in the absence of being able to play or watch it,” said Great Lakes Regional Vice President for Molson Coors Beverage Company Andrew McGuire. “Sports and beer have always brought people together, and while we can’t wait to be back in Miller Park, we hope this provides a fun and entertaining distraction from the challenging circumstances we’re all facing right now.”