Milwaukee Brewers front office leaders honored by Milwaukee Business Journal

MILWAUKEE – Two dynamic leaders in the Milwaukee Brewers front office have been honored by the Milwaukee Business Journal for their contributions to their profession and to the Milwaukee community. Cecelia Gore, executive director of Brewers Community Foundation, has been named a Power Broker for the second consecutive year, while Sophia Minnaert, broadcast & digital features content director, has been honored in the annual 40 Under 40.

The Power Broker list, now in its third year, recognizes “people who others turn to when they need to get something done, whether it's a business deal, community project or raising money for a great cause.” The list is compiled by Milwaukee Business Journal reporters, editors and readers’ suggestions.

Gore, who has spent a decade leading Brewers Community Foundation, spearheads the organization’s philanthropic efforts, working alongside nonprofit groups on initiatives and projects and Brewers players on donations they make to the community. With more than 30 years of experience, she has successfully created a lasting network of individuals and organizational leaders that aim to help improve the lives of members of the Greater Milwaukee community. In 2019, the charitable arm of the Milwaukee Brewers raised more than $4 million and supported nearly 200 local non-profit organizations.

“I am proud of the impact our fans, players and other supporters have had on the lives of families,” said Gore. “Supporting efforts to improve the quality of life for others has been an honor.”

The Milwaukee Business Journal 40 Under 40 honor recognizes those who represent the future of community leadership in southeastern Wisconsin. Milwaukee Business Journal reporters and editors review hundreds of nominations to identify those who demonstrate outstanding professional achievement and have become leaders in their communities.

“I’m humbled and honored to be selected for the Milwaukee Business Journal 40 Under 40 class,” said Minnaert. “I’m proud to represent the Milwaukee Brewers alongside Cecelia Gore as a ‘Power Broker’ for her impactful work leading Brewers Community Foundation. It’s a privilege to work for an organization that values a commitment to the community and fans that support the Brewers so loyally and passionately.”

Minnaert, an Emmy Award-winning broadcaster, enters her eighth season as a sideline reporter for Brewers broadcasts on FOX Sports Wisconsin and her second producing and hosting digital features in English and Spanish for _Brewers On Tap_, a free digital series available on the Brewers’ YouTube channel and brewers.com.