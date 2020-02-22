Milwaukee Brewers vs. Texas Rangers Spring Training game (Feb. 22, 2020) canceled

Surprise, AZ – The Milwaukee Brewers vs. Texas Rangers game scheduled for Saturday afternoon, February 22, at 1:05 p.m. MT in Surprise Stadium has been canceled due to inclement weather and field conditions. This game will not be made up. Fans with tickets for today’s game have options to either

Surprise, AZ – The Milwaukee Brewers vs. Texas Rangers game scheduled for Saturday afternoon, February 22, at 1:05 p.m. MT in Surprise Stadium has been canceled due to inclement weather and field conditions. This game will not be made up.

Fans with tickets for today’s game have options to either exchange or refund their purchase based upon the Surprise Stadium rainout policy:

(a) Season Ticket Holders with a ticket to the game can either exchange today’s tickets for a different game or get a refund for today’s portion of the season ticket package based on the value of the tickets. Refund request can be made by visiting the Box Office or mailing your tickets to 15850 N. Bullard Avenue, Surprise, Arizona 85374 with the Refund Form for processing of your refund.

(b) Individual Ticket Purchasers who purchased tickets online at Tickets.com, by phone or at the Surprise Stadium Box Office may receive a refund or exchange tickets for remaining games at Surprise Stadium during the 2020 Spring Training season. Tickets purchased must be brought to the Box Office or mailed to 15850 N. Bullard Avenue, Surprise, Arizona 85374 with a Refund Form for processing of your refund. Any ticket purchasers that paid with a check or cash should mail their tickets and refund form to the same address to receive a refund. These funds can only be requested by the original ticket purchaser and must be accompanied by the Refund Form.

Complimentary Tickets: Complimentary tickets or equivalent tickets will be canceled and are not valid for any other 2020 Spring Training game.

Group Tickets: Group tickets are subject to the same policies as described above, subject to availability.

Stadium Suites and Legends Deck: Please contact the Surprise Stadium Box Office for more information at 623-222-2222 or emailing [email protected].

StubHub/Secondary Market Ticket Purchases: For tickets purchased via StubHub or another reseller, please refer to the ‘Help’ section of the site from which you purchased your tickets for details pertaining to postponed, rescheduled or cancelled events. Surprise Stadium is not responsible for and will not provide any refunds or exchanges of any ticket purchased via StubHub or any other secondary market reseller. Any questions regarding tickets purchased via StubHub for a postponed, rescheduled or cancelled event should be directed to StubHub Customer Service at [email protected].

For more information regarding the ticket policy, please contact the Surprise Stadium Box Office at 623-222-2222 or email [email protected].

DODGING RAINDROPS: The last time that the Rangers were cancelled in a spring training game was 3/12/19 at ARI due to rain…in that contest, the game was called with the Rangers trailing 2-0 and batting in the top of the 5th inning, runners on first and second base, and 2 outs...the first 3 innings were played without interruption, but a light rain began to fall in the 4th inning and gradually increased to a steady downpour in the next frame.

• Last year’s instance marked the Rangers’ first spring rainout in Arizona since 3/19/15 at CIN, a contest that was cancelled due to rain and field conditions…the club also had a spring rainout in Arlington on 3/27/18 vs. CIN.

• Before the 2015 instance in Goodyear, each of the Rangers’ previous 3 AZ rainouts had come in 3 straight years from 2011-13, all on trips to Maryvale to play the Brewers…on 3/8/13 at MIL, teams played only 4 innings in rainy and windy conditions before the game was called with Texas leading 2-0…on 3/18/12 at MIL, the teams also got in 4 innings before the rains came…on 3/21/11 at MIL, the Rangers never left Surprise as the game was called before the scheduled start time.

• The Rangers have not been rained out in Surprise since 3/11/06 vs. COL.

The Rangers are scheduled to play the San Diego Padres in Peoria on Sunday at 1:05 p.m. MT (105.3 FM).