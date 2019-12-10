MLB to play regular-season baseball in Mexico City in 2020

Major League Baseball will be playing its first regular season games in Mexico City at the new Alfredo Harp Helú Stadium in 2020, as was announced today by MLB and the Major League Baseball Players Association (MLBPA). The two-game series between the Arizona Diamondbacks and San Diego Padres will be

Major League Baseball will be playing its first regular season games in Mexico City at the new Alfredo Harp Helú Stadium in 2020, as was announced today by MLB and the Major League Baseball Players Association (MLBPA). The two-game series between the Arizona Diamondbacks and San Diego Padres will be played April 18-19.

The 2020 series will be the first MLB games to be played in the newly built Alfredo Harp Helú Stadium. The stadium was completed in March 2019 and holds a capacity crowd of 20,000. It is located in the Magdalena Mixhuca Sports City section of Mexico City and is the home of the (Triple-A) Mexican League team, Diablos Rojos del México. Banorte will again serve as the presenting sponsor of the series. Information on individual game tickets is forthcoming.

"The D-backs are committed to spreading our game internationally and specifically throughout Mexico, where we have thousands of loyal fans across the country,” said Derrick Hall, D-backs President and Chief Executive Officer. "As a member of MLB’s International Committee, I’ve seen first-hand the incredible efforts made on a league-wide level to help grow the sport of baseball across the globe and we are honored to be selected to play in Mexico City next season.”

"The Padres are honored to be a part of the first regular season series in Mexico City in Major League history,” said Padres President of Business Operations Erik Greupner. "We are also excited to play at the beautiful new Estadio built by Padres minority owner Alfredo Harp Helú. Our connections to Mexico run deep, including Alfredo’s part ownership of the Padres and our bi-national fan base that extends into Baja California and throughout the country. We are thrilled to compete in Mexico’s capital city and showcase our players on a global scale.”

Mexico City hosted MLB Spring Training games at Fray Nano and Foro Sol, the former homes of the Diablos Rojos in 2001, 2003, 2004 and 2016. Foro Sol was also the site of 2009 World Baseball Classic opening-round action.