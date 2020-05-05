Monkey Knife Fight partners with Milwaukee Brewers as the official and exclusive fantasy sports site

MILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee Brewers announced today a partnership with Monkey Knife Fight (MKF), the fastest-growing fantasy sports gaming platforms in North America. As the Brewers’ official and exclusive Daily Fantasy Sports site, MKF will be prominently displayed throughout the Brewers’ Miller Park branding and online assets. In addition to

MILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee Brewers announced today a partnership with Monkey Knife Fight (MKF), the fastest-growing fantasy sports gaming platforms in North America. As the Brewers’ official and exclusive Daily Fantasy Sports site, MKF will be prominently displayed throughout the Brewers’ Miller Park branding and online assets.

In addition to the partnership, Monkey Knife Fight has contributed $50,000 to the Brewers Miller Park employee relief fund. The fund includes $1 million contributed by the Brewers and another $300,000 total from Brewers broadcaster Bob Uecker and players Ryan Braun, Lorenzo Cain, Corey Knebel, Josh Lindblom, Brent Suter and Christian Yelich. Distributions from the fund are supporting Miller Park employees who are out of work due to the pandemic.

“We look forward to embarking on this new partnership and are thankful for Monkey Knife Fight’s generous donation to assist our Miller Park employees while they are unable to work during the pandemic,” said Brewers President - Business Operations Rick Schlesinger.

Bill Asher, Founder and CEO of Monkey Knife Fight, commented, “I am excited to partner with an organization so focused on their MLB families during this time. We are proud to do business with a company that makes it a priority to take care of their employees. MKF is honored to aid the Brewers in that effort. Further, we are excited to partner with an organization which represents some of the best baseball fans in the country.”

This agreement continues the momentum and excitement Monkey Knife Fight has generated in the past several weeks. Recent announcements have included partnerships with Enthusiast Gaming to utilize top influencers on their expansive media platform and with SoaR Gaming to increase the MKF’s image and brand awareness in the esports industry.