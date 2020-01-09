Oakland A’s 2020 season highlighted by Dave Stewart retirement, fireworks celebrations, and a bleacher tribute

OAKLAND, Calif. – The A's 2020 season will celebrate and commemorate the Green and Gold legends, the passionate fans, and everything that makes Oakland home. The Club’s promotional calendar is highlighted by a Dave Stewart retirement, three player giveaways, five fireworks celebrations, and a bleacher tribute. Single game tickets will

OAKLAND, Calif. – The A's 2020 season will celebrate and commemorate the Green and Gold legends, the passionate fans, and everything that makes Oakland home. The Club’s promotional calendar is highlighted by a Dave Stewart retirement, three player giveaways, five fireworks celebrations, and a bleacher tribute. Single game tickets will go on sale on Saturday, Jan. 25 at the Club’s annual Fan Fest in Jack London Square.

The A’s open the 2020 season at home on Thursday, March 26, versus the Minnesota Twins. The 1:07 p.m. Opening Day game will feature an A’s magnetic schedule giveaway for fans.

Continuing to honor the players of the past and present, the team will retire Dave Stewart’s No. 34 on Saturday, May 23, which includes a fan giveaway. The 2019 MVP Finalist Marcus Semien giveaway is set for Saturday, June 20, during African American Heritage Weekend, along with a Khris Davis item on Saturday, May 2, and a giveaway for Gold Glovers Matt Chapman and Matt Olson on Saturday, Aug. 1.

The beloved, drum-beating, sign-waving bleacher fans will be celebrated on Sunday, July 19 with a bleacher tribute giveaway item for early arriving fans to the Coliseum.

The Club will host five fireworks nights, including two Oakland-themed fireworks shows (510 Weekend on May 9 and Hyphy, a type of hip-hop music that was pioneered in the East Bay, on June 19); a patriotic show on July 3; and surprise themes on July 18, Aug. 22, and Sept. 19.

The team will share additional highlights of the 2020 promotional calendar during A’s Fan Fest on Saturday, Jan. 25. The family-friendly event in Jack London Square is free and open to all fans from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fan Fest features autograph and question-and-answer sessions with players and coaches, free food trucks, giveaways, inflatable games, live music and performances, activities for kids, and more. For more information, visit athletics.com/fanfest.

Single game tickets will go on sale on Jan. 25 at athletics.com/tickets at 9 a.m. There will be no fees for fans who purchase single game tickets at that day’s A’s Fan Fest.

For more information on the A’s 2020 promotional calendar visit athletics.com/promotions.