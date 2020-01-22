Oakland A’s Encourage Fans to Bring Food Donations to Saturday’s Fan Fest 

OAKLAND, Calif. – In a continued effort to give back to the community, the Oakland A’s are encouraging fans to bring canned and non-perishable food items to donate to the Alameda County Community Food Bank during this Saturday’s Fan Fest. The green and gold event marks the start of the

OAKLAND, Calif. – In a continued effort to give back to the community, the Oakland A’s are encouraging fans to bring canned and non-perishable food items to donate to the Alameda County Community Food Bank during this Saturday’s Fan Fest. The green and gold event marks the start of the 2020 season, which is set to be a year-long celebration of the Club’s legends, the passionate fans, and everything that makes Oakland home.

The Alameda County Community Food Bank will have donation drop-off areas at the Franklin Street, Broadway, and Washington Street entrances. Preferred donation items include canned tuna, canned chicken, natural peanut butter, nuts, beans, brown rice, quinoa, canned soup, whole grain cereal, and oatmeal.

The food bank distributes millions of healthy meals every year and serves one in five of our neighbors in the county. A’s front office staff and players volunteer at the Alameda County Community Food Bank on a regular basis. Since 2018, A’s volunteers have helped pack more than 350,000 pounds of food – equivalent to more than a quarter-million meals. In 2019, the A’s volunteered more than 600 hours at the food bank during monthly visits to the organization’s warehouse in Oakland.

A’s Fan Fest is a family-friendly event in Jack London Square that is free and open to all fans from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fan Fest features autograph and Q&A sessions with players and coaches, 10 free food trucks, giveaways, inflatable games, live music and performances, activities for kids, and more. For more information, visit athletics.com/fanfest.