Oakland A’s statement on the passing of Ed Sprague Sr.

“The A's organization is deeply saddened by the passing` of Ed Sprague Sr., an original member of the 1968 Oakland A's team and the 1969 club. He was the first of three generations to be part of the A's family, and our condolences are with Ed Jr., granddaughter Payton, and the entire Sprague family during this difficult time."