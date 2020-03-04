Ohio Lottery Post-Game Concert Series returns in 2020

CINCINNATI (March 4, 2020) — The Ohio Lottery Post-Game Concert Series is back in 2020 with live performances after three Reds games at Great American Ball Park including a special throwback concert featuring some of hip-hop’s most iconic acts of the 1990s. ‘I Love the 90’s’ featuring Vanilla Ice, Naughty

CINCINNATI (March 4, 2020) — The Ohio Lottery Post-Game Concert Series is back in 2020 with live performances after three Reds games at Great American Ball Park including a special throwback concert featuring some of hip-hop’s most iconic acts of the 1990s.

‘I Love the 90’s’ featuring Vanilla Ice, Naughty by Nature, Tone Loc & Rob Base

• Saturday, June 27 vs. Washington Nationals (4:10 p.m.)

• 1990s Reds All-Decade Team Poster

Brothers Osborne

• Friday, July 24 vs. Colorado Rockies (6:40 p.m.)

• Post-game fireworks show

O.A.R.

• Saturday, Aug. 1 vs. Tampa Bay Rays (6:40 p.m.)

• Reds Baseball Cards presented by Topps

All fans with a ticket to that day’s game can stay and enjoy the post-game concert that night.

Ticket upgrades are available that include Ohio Lottery Field Passes and a VIP meet and greet:

• A limited number of Ohio Lottery Field Passes give fans an up-close view of the concert from the field

• VIP packages include an upgraded Infield Box ticket, meet & greet with the artists, signed concert poster and Ohio Lottery Field Pass for the post-game concert

For tickets, Ohio Lottery Field Passes and VIP packages, visit reds.com/concerts.