Orioles announce ticket policies for suspended Spring Training games

The Orioles tonight announced ticket holders who purchased tickets directly through the Baltimore Orioles will automatically be refunded for all canceled 2020 Spring Training games. Refund Policy for 2020 Spring Training Games at Ed Smith Stadium

The Orioles tonight announced ticket holders who purchased tickets directly through the Baltimore Orioles will automatically be refunded for all canceled 2020 Spring Training games.

Refund Policy for 2020 Spring Training Games at Ed Smith Stadium

Season Plan Members will be automatically refunded for game tickets and parking purchased for remaining games at Ed Smith Stadium.

Fans who purchased tickets through Ticketmaster, Orioles.com, StubHub, or at the Ed Smith Stadium box office will automatically receive a refund to the credit card that was originally used for purchase.

Group Tickets will be refunded to the group leader who purchased them.

Fans who purchased tickets through a third-party ticket vendor (other than StubHub) should contact that vendor regarding their specific polices for a cancelled event.

Fans who purchased tickets with cash should send the original game tickets for a refund via certified mail to:

Baltimore Orioles

Spring Training Ticket Refunds

Ed Smith Stadium

2700 12th Street

Sarasota, FL 34237

In the interest of public health, the Ed Smith Stadium Box Office will not be open for refunds. Fans with questions should call (941) 893-6312 or email [email protected].

The Orioles also provided some further information on upcoming events in Annapolis and Baltimore:

Refund Policy for Exhibition Game at the United States Naval Academy

The exhibition game against the New York Mets on March 24, at the U.S. Naval Academy has been canceled. Birdland Members who purchased tickets will automatically receive a refund.

2020 Regular Season Games at Oriole Park

MLB will announce the effects on the league-wide 2020 regular season schedule at a future date. All ticket holders for impacted games will be notified of our ticket policies once the 2020 schedule is finalized. The best interests and safety of our fans will be taken into account as ticket policies are established.

Fans with questions should call 888-848-BIRD (2473) or email [email protected]. Birdland Members should call 410-547-6161 or email [email protected] with questions.