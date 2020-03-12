Orioles statement on Trey Mancini

Trey Mancini underwent successful surgery today to remove a malignant tumor from his colon. The tumor was discovered last week during a colonoscopy. Lab results and the timetable for Trey’s recovery will not be known until next week. In the interim, Trey and his family continue to appreciate the respect

“The outpouring of love and support I have received has made an extremely tough week so much better,” said Mancini. “I have the best family, friends, fans, and teammates imaginable. I am also eternally thankful for the Orioles front office, our athletic trainers, and the entire medical staff for everything they have done to help me during this time. Finally, I would like to thank everyone for their prayers and kind words, which have furthered my excitement to get back to playing the game I love.”

“We are doing everything in our power to ensure Trey recovers fully, and we can't wait to see him back on the field as soon as possible,” said Orioles Executive Vice President and General Manager Mike Elias.