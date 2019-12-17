Oscar Marin Named Pirates Pitching Coach

The Pittsburgh Pirates today announced that Oscar Marin (pronounce “mah-RIN”) will be joining Manager Derek Shelton’s staff as the Pitching Coach for the 2020 season. The announcement was made by General Manager, Ben Cherington. The 37-year-old Marin served as Bullpen Coach for the Texas Rangers in 2019 after spending two

The Pittsburgh Pirates today announced that Oscar Marin (pronounce “mah-RIN”) will be joining Manager Derek Shelton’s staff as the Pitching Coach for the 2020 season. The announcement was made by General Manager, Ben Cherington.

The 37-year-old Marin served as Bullpen Coach for the Texas Rangers in 2019 after spending two seasons as the minor league Pitching Coordinator for the Seattle Mariners.

Marin spent over six years as an instructor in the Texas farm system from 2010-2016, serving as Pitching Coach at High-A High Desert (2016), Low-A Hickory (2014-15), Rookie Spokane (2013) and with the Arizona League Rangers (2010-12) after joining the organization midway through the 2010 season.

During the six-year span, Marin was part of three championships; the Arizona League in 2012, the South Atlantic League in 2015 and the California League in 2016. In addition, he captured South Atlantic League Coach-of-theYear honors with Hickory, after his Crawdads pitching staff posted the second-lowest ERA (3.19) in the league.

Prior to joining the Rangers in 2010, Marin served as Pitching Coach and Pitching Coordinator for HarvardWestlake preparatory school in North Hollywood, CA, from 2008-09. His coaching career began at Los Angeles Valley College, overseeing the pitching staff in 2006-07.

In addition to the appointment of Marin, Justin Meccage, who served as Assistant Pitching Coach in 2018-19, will assume the duties of Bullpen Coach in 2020.