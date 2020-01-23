Padres announce 2020 spring broadcast schedule

SAN DIEGO -- The San Diego Padres today announced their broadcast schedule for 2020 Spring Training presented by Southwest Airlines, featuring 29 preseason games that will be available to fans via television, radio or audio webcast. FOX Sports San Diego (FSSD) will televise 13 games, including 10 FSSD live broadcasts

SAN DIEGO -- The San Diego Padres today announced their broadcast schedule for 2020 Spring Training presented by Southwest Airlines, featuring 29 preseason games that will be available to fans via television, radio or audio webcast.

FOX Sports San Diego (FSSD) will televise 13 games, including 10 FSSD live broadcasts and three simulcasts. The first televised game of Spring Training will be on February 25 when the Padres take on the Oakland Athletics at the Peoria Sports Complex. The three simulcasts on FSSD will be provided through the FOX Sports West and FOX Sports Ohio broadcasts when the Padres face the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim and Cincinnati Reds, respectively. The final Spring television broadcast will feature the Padres and the Seattle Mariners in Peoria with the Padres serving as the visiting team (March 22). Padres play-by-play broadcaster Don Orsillo returns to the booth for all Spring telecasts, while former Padres Mark Grant and Mark Sweeney will split time in the analyst seat. Former MLB pitcher Bob Scanlan will once again provide analysis and reports from beyond the dugout. All televised Padres games on FSSD will also be available on the FOX Sports GO Streaming App.

Complementing Spring Training telecasts, Padres radio broadcasts will continue to be broadcast on 97.3 The Fan in 2020. The club’s English flagship station will broadcast at least 15 Cactus League games this year, with the first Spring radio broadcast taking place on February 22 and concluding on March 22. Ted Leitner and Jesse Agler will return to the booth for play-by-play and color commentary in addition to analysis provided by Tony Gwynn Jr.

The Padres will make at least 10 audio webcasts available on www.padres.com for games that will not be broadcast on FOX Sports San Diego or 97.3 The Fan. The live audio webcasts will be available free-of-charge exclusively on www.padres.com beginning on Monday, February 24, when the Padres face the Kansas City Royals in Surprise. Fans can access the free live audio stream by logging in or creating a free account on www.padres.com.

The complete 2020 Spring Training broadcast schedule will be available on www.padres.com. Individual games are subject to change.