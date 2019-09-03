Padres announce 2020 Major League coaching staff

SAN DIEGO – The San Diego Padres today announced the members of Manager Jayce Tingler’s coaching staff for the 2020 campaign. Joining the Major League club will be Larry Rothschild as pitching coach, Bobby Dickerson as bench coach, Wayne Kirby as first base coach and Ben Fritz as bullpen coach. Skip Schumaker has been elevated to associate manager after serving as the Padres first base coach the last two seasons. Returning to the staff as hitting coach will be Damion Easley, who served as assistant hitting coach in 2019. Rod Barajas, the Padres bench coach and interim manager last season, will serve as catching and quality control coach in 2020, and Glenn Hoffman returns as third base coach.

Rothschild, 65, joins the Padres organization for his 24th season as a pitching coach in the majors and his 46th year in professional baseball as a player, coach or manager. Rothschild spent the last nine seasons (2011-19) as pitching coach for the New York Yankees. During his tenure with New York, the Yankees led the American League in wins (826) and strikeouts (12,364), including a franchise record 1,634 strikeouts in in 2018, the third-highest single-season mark in Major League history. Prior to New York, he spent nine seasons (2002-10) as the Chicago Cubs’ pitching coach, where the Cubs led the majors in strikeouts in each of his first seven seasons. The Chicago, Ill. native was the first manager in Tampa Bay Devil Rays history (1998-2001) and won two World Series’ as a coach with the Cincinnati Reds (1990) and Florida Marlins (1997). Originally signed by the Reds as a non-drafted free agent in 1975, Rothschild pitched for 11 seasons (1975-1985) between the Reds and Detroit Tigers organizations, going 66-46 with 50 saves and a 3.96 ERA across 387 minor league appearances (80 starts). He made seven career Major League relief appearances with the Tigers in 1981 and ’82, recording a 5.40 ERA.

Dickerson, 53, enters his first season with the Padres organization as bench coach after spending 2019 as the infield coach for the Philadelphia Phillies. He spent six seasons (2013-18) as third base coach for the Baltimore Orioles after three years (2010-12) on the club’s player development staff as infield coordinator and interim manager for Norfolk (AAA). The Laurel, Miss. native worked eight years in the Chicago Cubs minor league system as manager for Iowa (AAA, 2006 and ‘09), minor league infield/bunting coordinator (2006-08) and manager for West Tennessee (AA, 2002-05). Dickerson was on the Arizona Diamondbacks player development staff for four years as the minor league infield instructor (2001), manager for El Paso (AA, 2000), minor league field coordinator (1999) and infield coordinator (1998). He began his coaching career on Baltimore’s player development staff, working his first five years as a player/coach for Rochester (AAA, 1993), minor league infield instructor (1994-97) and manager for Bluefield (R, 1996-97). He also managed Aguilas de Mexicali of the Mexican Winter League in 2009-10 and 2019 as well as Cibao of the Dominican Winter League following the 2016 season, and Mesa in the 2002 Arizona Fall League. Originally selected by the New York Yankees in the 23rd round of the 1987 First-Year Player Draft, he played seven minor league seasons as an infielder with the Yankees and Orioles.

Kirby, 55, joins the Padres as first base coach after spending eight seasons (2011-18) with Baltimore in the same role. In addition to his first base duties, Kirby will also focus on outfield and baserunning instruction. He spent five seasons (2006-10) with the Rangers as the organization’s outfield and baserunning coordinator and served as a hitting coach in the Cleveland Indians minor league system for four seasons (2002-05). Originally selected by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 13th round of the 1983 First-Year Player Draft, Kirby played professionally for 18 years, including parts of six seasons in the majors with the Cleveland Indians (1991-96), Dodgers (1996-97) and New York Mets (1998). The former outfielder hit .252 (302-for-1198) with 51 doubles, nine triples, 14 HR, 119 RBI and 183 runs scored in 516 career games. The Williamsburg, Va. native led all A.L. outfielders with 19 assists in 1993.

Fritz, 38, enters his sixth season in the Padres organization and his first as bullpen coach at the Major League level. He served as coordinator of AZ/rehab over the last two seasons (2018-19), manager for Single-A Tri-City in 2017 and spent the 2015-16 seasons with the club’s Rookie-Level affiliate in Peoria. He was selected in the first-round (30th overall) of the 2002 First-Year Player Draft by the Oakland Athletics, and pitched seven professional seasons between the A’s (2002-07) and Detroit Tigers (2009) organizations, as well as part of three seasons with the Lancaster Barnstormers of the independent Atlantic League (2008-10). Overall, the right-handed pitcher posted a career record of 45-61 with a 4.75 ERA in 192 minor league games (187 starts). The native of San Jose, Calif. played collegiately at Fresno State, where he was the Western Athletic Conference Pitcher of the Year and a second-team All-American selection in 2001.

Schumaker, 39, returns for his third season on the Major League coaching staff, his fifth year with the Padres organization and first as associate manager. He previously served as an assistant to baseball operations and player development after joining San Diego’s front office in 2016. The former outfielder and second baseman played 11 Major League seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals (2005-12), Los Angeles Dodgers (2013) and Cincinnati Reds (2014-15). A two-time World Series Champion with the Cardinals (2006, ‘11), Schumaker hit a combined .278 (905-for-3252) with 169 doubles, 13 triples, 28 home runs, 284 RBI and 416 runs scored in 1,149 career games.

Easley, 50, returns for his ninth season with the Padres organization, second as a coach at the Major League level and first as hitting coach. He spent his previous seven seasons with the Padres in Peoria, Ariz., holding the title of rehab hitting coach from 2015-18. The former All-Star infielder hit .253 (1386-for-5484) over parts of 17 Major League seasons, compiling 287 doubles, 27 triples, 163 home runs, 684 RBI, 735 runs scored and 114 stolen bases in 1,706 career games between the California Angels (1992-96), Tigers (1996-2002), Devil Rays (2003), Marlins (2004-05), Diamondbacks (2006) and Mets (2007-08). Easley was originally selected in the 30th round by the Angels in the 1988 First-Year Player Draft. Born in New York, NY, he graduated from Lakewood (CA) High School in 1987 and played baseball at Long Beach (CA) City College from 1987-88. Easley was named to the All-South Coast Community College Conference and All-Southern California first teams, and he was also his club’s Most Valuable Player and a second-team All-State selection.

Barajas, 44, enters his seventh season in the Padres organization, his second as a coach for the Major League club and first as catching and quality control coach. Barajas served as manager for Triple-A El Paso from 2016-18, guiding the Chihuahuas to three consecutive Pacific Coast League division titles and a franchise-best 82-57 record in 2018. Prior to taking the helm of El Paso, Barajas spent the 2015 season as hitting coach for Single-A Lake Elsinore before taking over as manager of Double-A San Antonio that June. He began the 2014 campaign as manager of the organization’s Rookie-Level affiliate in Peoria, Ariz. and finished the season with Lake Elsinore as hitting coach. Barajas joined the Padres organization after a 17-year playing career, including parts of 14 Major League seasons with the Diamondbacks (1999-2003), Rangers (2004-06), Phillies (2007), Toronto Blue Jays (2008-09), Mets (2010), Dodgers (2010-11) and Pirates (2012). The former catcher hit .235 (812-for-3460) with 187 doubles, one triple, 136 HR, 480 RBI and 396 runs scored in 1,114 career games. Originally signed by Arizona as a minor league free agent in 1996, he made his big-league debut for the Diamondbacks in 1999 and was a member of the 2001 World Series Championship team. A native of Ontario, Calif., Barajas played for Team Mexico in the 2009 World Baseball Classic, and while with Toronto, was honored as the Blue Jays’ nominee for the 2009 Heart and Hustle Award.

Hoffman, 61, returns for his 15th season as the Padres third base coach and his 22nd as a coach at the Major League level. The 2020 season will be his 45th year overall in professional baseball as a player, coach or manager. Hoffman joined the Padres in 2006 after serving as the Dodgers third base coach from 1999-2005. He took over as manager for the Dodgers on June 21 during the 1998 season and guided the club to a 47-41 record to finish the campaign. Originally selected by Boston as a second-round selection in the 1976 First-Year Player Draft, the former infielder played parts of nine seasons in the Major Leagues with the Red Sox (1980-87), Dodgers (1987) and California Angels (1989).

Additionally, Ryan Flaherty, 33, joins as Major League advance scout/development coach after an eight-year MLB playing career. Also supporting the staff, Griffin Benedict, 32, returns for his 10th season as bullpen catcher/Major League instructor, Keith Werman, 30, returns for his third season as Major League development coordinator, and Peter Summerville, 27, returns for his second season as bullpen catcher/coaching assistant.