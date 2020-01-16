Padres Announce Non-roster Invites to Major League Spring Training
SAN DIEGO – The San Diego Padres announced today they have extended Major League Spring Training invitations to 27 players. Among those 27 players are seven minor league free agents that will be new to the organization, including outfielder Abraham Almonte, catcher Charlie Valerio and right-handers Kyle Barraclough, Jerad Eickhoff, Chih-Wei Hu, Chase Johnson and Jimmy Yacabonis. Right-handers Pedro Avila and Miguel Diaz, infielders Ivan Castillo and Seth Mejias-Brean, and catcher Webster Rivas also return to the Padres organization in 2020 on minor league contracts.
The list of non-roster invitees includes 13 right-handed pitchers, two left-handers, three catchers, six infielders and three outfielders. Of the invitees, eight have Major League experience. Additionally, 12 of the 27 were originally signed or drafted by San Diego. Below is a complete list of non-roster players who will attend 2020 Major League Spring Training with the Padres.
Right-Handed Pitchers (13)
Pedro Avila
Lake Bachar
Kyle Barraclough
Miguel Diaz
Jerad Eickhoff
Chih-Wei Hu
Chase Johnson
Reggie Lawson
Evan Miller
Luis Patiño
Dauris Valdez
Steven Wilson
Jimmy Yacabonis
Left-Handed Pitchers (2)
MacKenzie Gore
Travis Radke
Catchers (3)
Luis Campusano
Webster Rivas
Charlie Valerio
Outfielders (3)
Abraham Almonte
Michael Gettys
Taylor Trammell
Infielders (6)
Ivan Castillo
Seth Mejias-Brean
Owen Miller
Hudson Potts
Esteban Quiroz
Jason Vosler