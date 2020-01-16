Padres Announce Non-roster Invites to Major League Spring Training

SAN DIEGO – The San Diego Padres announced today they have extended Major League Spring Training invitations to 27 players. Among those 27 players are seven minor league free agents that will be new to the organization, including outfielder Abraham Almonte, catcher Charlie Valerio and right-handers Kyle Barraclough, Jerad Eickhoff,

SAN DIEGO – The San Diego Padres announced today they have extended Major League Spring Training invitations to 27 players. Among those 27 players are seven minor league free agents that will be new to the organization, including outfielder Abraham Almonte, catcher Charlie Valerio and right-handers Kyle Barraclough, Jerad Eickhoff, Chih-Wei Hu, Chase Johnson and Jimmy Yacabonis. Right-handers Pedro Avila and Miguel Diaz, infielders Ivan Castillo and Seth Mejias-Brean, and catcher Webster Rivas also return to the Padres organization in 2020 on minor league contracts.

The list of non-roster invitees includes 13 right-handed pitchers, two left-handers, three catchers, six infielders and three outfielders. Of the invitees, eight have Major League experience. Additionally, 12 of the 27 were originally signed or drafted by San Diego. Below is a complete list of non-roster players who will attend 2020 Major League Spring Training with the Padres.

Right-Handed Pitchers (13)

Pedro Avila

Lake Bachar

Kyle Barraclough

Miguel Diaz

Jerad Eickhoff

Chih-Wei Hu

Chase Johnson

Reggie Lawson

Evan Miller

Luis Patiño

Dauris Valdez

Steven Wilson

Jimmy Yacabonis

Left-Handed Pitchers (2)

MacKenzie Gore

Travis Radke

Catchers (3)

Luis Campusano

Webster Rivas

Charlie Valerio

Outfielders (3)

Abraham Almonte

Michael Gettys

Taylor Trammell

Infielders (6)

Ivan Castillo

Seth Mejias-Brean

Owen Miller

Hudson Potts

Esteban Quiroz

Jason Vosler