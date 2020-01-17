Padres sign RHP Craig Stammen to two-year contract

SAN DIEGO – The San Diego Padres have signed right-handed pitcher Craig Stammen to a two-year contract through the 2021 season with a club option for 2022, Executive Vice President/General Manager A.J. Preller announced today. To make room on the 40-man roster, the Padres designated left-hander Nick Margevicius for assignment.

The 35-year-old Stammen spent the last three seasons in San Diego (2017-19) and posted an 18-13 record with four saves, 65 holds, a 3.06 ERA (82 ER, 241.1 IP) and 235 strikeouts to just 60 walks over 209 appearances for the Padres. He led all National League relievers in innings pitched over that stretch and ranked 3rd in appearances, 4th in induced double plays (23), 5th in holds and 8th in strikeouts. In 2019, Stammen went 8-7 with four saves, 31 holds, a 3.29 ERA (30 ER, 82.0 IP), 1.16 WHIP and 73 strikeouts against 15 walks in a team-leading 76 appearances out of the bullpen (4th-most in the NL).

Over parts of 10 Major League seasons between the Washington Nationals (2009-2015) and Padres, Stammen has a 44-37 career record with five saves, 93 holds, 3.63 ERA (295 ER, 732.0 IP), 605 strikeouts and 209 walks in 438 games (38 starts). The North Star, OH, native was originally selected by the Nationals in the 12th round of the 2005 First-Year Player Draft from the University of Dayton (OH).