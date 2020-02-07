Phillies Announce 2020 Player Development Field Staff
The Phillies have finalized their player development field staff for the 2020 season, Josh Bonifay, director, player development, announced today. The field staff, which includes each affiliate’s coaches and the roving and support staffs, is as follows:
Lehigh Valley (AAA)
Gary Jones (manager)
Aaron Fultz (pitching coach)
Darryl Robinson (hitting coach)
Greg Legg (coach)
Mickey Kozack (athletic trainer)
Mike Lidge (strength & conditioning coach)
Gulf Coast League Phillies East (R)
Roly DeArmas (manager)
Pat Robles (pitching coach)
Rafael DeLima (hitting coach)
Adan Ordonez (coach)
Mac Seibert (coach)
Meaghan Flaherty (athletic trainer)
Orlando Crance (strength & conditioning coach)
Reading (AA)
Shawn Williams (manager)
Brad Bergesen (pitching coach)
Tyler Henson (hitting coach)
Nelson Prada (coach)
Kris Terrian (athletic trainer)
Kenny Matanane (strength & conditioning coach)
Gulf Coast League Phillies West (R)
Bobby Wernes (manager)
Bruce Billings (pitching coach)
Zack Jones (hitting coach)
Angel Peguero (coach)
Ray Ricker (coach)
Troy Hoffert (athletic trainer)
Vanessa Gomez (strength & conditioning coach)
Clearwater (A)
Pat Borders (manager)
Héctor Mercado (pitching coach)
Chris Heintz (hitting coach)
Mycal Jones (coach)
Steve Torregrossa (athletic trainer)
José Salas (strength & conditioning coach)
Dominican Summer League Phillies Red (R)
Waner Santana (manager)
Alex Concepción (pitching coach)
Feliberto Sánchez (assistant pitching coach)
Samuel Hiciano (hitting coach)
Cristino Henríquez (coach)
Jesus Tiamo (coach)
Argelis Pérez (athletic trainer)
Samantha Myers (athletic trainer)
Bernardo Curiel (strength & conditioning coach)
Lakewood (A)
Chris Adamson (manager)
Matt Hockenberry (pitching coach)
Christian Marrero (hitting coach)
Geoff Jimenez (coach)
Andrew Dodgson (athletic trainer)
Bruce Peditto (strength & conditioning coach)
Dominican Summer League Phillies White (R)
Orlando Muñoz (manager/VZ camp coordinator)
Les Straker (pitching coach)
Homy Ovalles (hitting coach)
Felix Castillo (coach)
Silverio Navas (coach)
José Betancourt (athletic trainer)
Keito Homma (athletic training and strength & conditioning liaison)
Manuel Javier (strength & conditioning coach)
Williamsport (A)
Milver Reyes (manager)
Héctor Berrios (pitching coach)
Joel McKeithan (hitting coach)
Jonathan Prieto (coach)
Raul Perez (athletic trainer)
Holly Hansing (strength & conditioning coach)
Roving Staff/Support Staff
Chris Truby (field coordinator)
Rafael Chaves (director, pitching development)
Travis Hergert (assistant pitching coordinator)
Jason Ochart (hitting coordinator)
Rob Segedin (assistant hitting coordinator)
Andy Abad (outfield coordinator)
Manny Amador (coordinator, DR academy)
Kimera Bartee (baserunning & bunting coordinator)
Marty Malloy (infield coordinator)
Ernie Whitt (catching coordinator)
Mike Hefta (athletic training coordinator)
Alex Plum (minor league physical therapist)
Furey Leva (strength & conditioning coordinator)
Ellen Rice (nutrition coordinator)
Ben Werthan (minor league player information coordinator)
Cesar Ramos (player information assistant)
Carlos Arroyo (roving pitching coach)
Ray Burris (rehab pitching coach)
Max Dutto (hitting consultant)
Hannah Huesman (mental skills coach)
Frances Cardenas (mental skills coach)
Connor Carroll (assistant video coordinator)
Dustin Sleet (assistant video coordinator)
Kiah Villamán (manager, language education and cultural assimilation)