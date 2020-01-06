Phillies finalize 2020 coaching staff

The Phillies have finalized their coaching staff for the 2020 season, the club announced today.

Bobby Meacham has been named a coaching assistant on manager Joe Girardi’s staff. Prior to joining the Phillies, Meacham spent three seasons (2017-19) managing triple-A Buffalo in Toronto’s organization and has been coaching or managing in affiliated baseball since 1992. This will mark Meacham’s third stint working with Girardi at the major league level, as he served as third base coach for the Florida Marlins in 2006 and New York Yankees in 2008. He has also coached with the San Diego Padres (first base coach, 2007) and Houston Astros (first base coach, 2010-12). Meacham, 59, spent parts of six seasons (1983-88) in the majors with the Yankees as a player, batting .236 and primarily playing shortstop in his 457 career games. He was originally selected by the St. Louis Cardinals in the first round (8th overall) of the June 1981 draft.

Greg Brodzinski, 28, joins the staff as bullpen catcher/catching coach after spending the last two seasons (2018-19) as a coach in the Phillies’ system with single-A Williamsport. A former catcher, Brodzinski was originally selected by Philadelphia in the 18th round of the June 2015 draft. He appeared in 22 games from 2015-16 between three levels, batting .319.

The rest of Girardi’s 2020 coaching staff is as follows: Juan Castro (infield coach), Joe Dillon (hitting coach), Paco Figueroa (first base coach), Jim Gott (bullpen coach), Pedro Guerrero (assistant hitting coach), Dave Lundquist (assistant pitching coach), Bryan Price (pitching coach), Bob Stumpo (bullpen catcher/catching coach), Rob Thomson (bench coach) and Dusty Wathan (third base coach).

Additionally, Mike Calitri returns to his role of manager, advance scouting, and will be supported by Josh Studnitzer and Shaun Rubin (coordinators, advance scouting).